11/06/2021 at 05:01 CET

Luis Rendueles

Ana Julia Quezada arrived in Spain when she was just over 18 years old, in 1991. In her country, the Dominican Republic, she left her life and also his newborn daughter, Ridelca. The first destination of that young and exuberant mulatto was a road club near Burgos where they were going to prostitute her. The last, the Brieva women’s prison (Ávila) where he is serving a permanent prison sentence that can be reviewed by kill the boy Gabriel, son of his partner, on February 27, 2018.

That woman’s life in Spain shows a trail of manipulations, deceptions and victims that were hidden until the crime of the child, known in Almería as ‘el Pescaíto’ and whose disappearance triggered the Operation Nemo of the Civil Guard.A trucker took her out of the club

The club where Ana Julia landed was called, and still exists, El Carro, on the outskirts of the town of Rubena (Burgos). But she was not one of the women victims of this sexual exploitation. When, years later, the police arrived and released eight women, Ana Julia was no longer there. A customer of the premises, a truck driver named Miguel Ángel, he had fallen in love with her. The two went to live together in December 1992. Shortly after, Ana Julia she got pregnant and they got married.

Everything seemed to be going well. Miguel Ángel continued with the truck and Ana Julia worked in domestic service and took care of her daughter, Judit. In 1995, the man suggested that bring Ridelca to Spain, who survives with his grandmother in a shack, in his country. Ana Julia accepts. Four months after the girl moved in with them in Burgos, on March 3, 1996, Ridelca’s body is found lying in the courtyard of the house.The death of his daughter

The police officers who come cannot even question the mother, who screams and sobs. It has been a disgrace. Ridelca fell out the window. Nobody realizes that to suffer that accident, the girl had to take a table, stick it to the wall, climb on it, open the double window on the seventh floor that protected it from the cold of Burgos and jump or fall.

Her body was also found on the ground, away from the wall, as if someone had pushed her. A woman, a friend of Ana Julia at the time, would later remember that that mother He spoke of the death of his daughter “like the one who says that an old plate has broken & rdquor ;.

Ana Julia Quezada in a photo shared by her on social networks. |

The Civil Guard that will investigate years later the kidnapping of Gabriel Cruz will point out in 2018 the hypothesis that “it was Ana Julia herself who would take the life of that minor & rdquor ;, but no one will be able to prove it anymore. After burying her daughter, the woman remained married to Michelangelo and working in a butcher shop.

They both had a stroke of luck when the man won 93,400 euros in the bonolotoBut the money only lasted four or five years. Later, Ana Julia’s husband began to suffer strange fevers that made him end up in the emergency room twice. Doctors never knew the causes of his ailments.

Life insurance

At that time, Ana Julia’s husband had signed a life insurance in which the beneficiary of 50 percent of the money if he died it was his wife. Finally, he survived, but at the beginning of 2009 his wife announced that she wanted a divorce, she was no longer in love with him, her love ended, she told him.

The divorce was stormy and the man was convicted of harassment and he was unable to see his daughter Judit for four years. At that time, Ana Julia had already met a sick, widowed man who had a bar in Burgos. His name was Javier and he was 16 years older than her. They lived together for two and a half years, until the man’s death.

6,000 euros for breast surgery

He bought her a house in the Dominican Republic and put life insurance in her name, which collected 35,000 euros when Javier died of cancer in December 2012. Javier’s children prevented their father from marrying Ana Julia before he died, but they did not know, until later, that while he was dying in his hospital bed, she had managed to get him to sign a loan of 6,000 euros with which he increased his breast in an aesthetic clinic.

Quezada is taken to the Court of Almería, during his trial. | Europa Press

At the funeral home, the afternoon they buried Javier, his children they saw Ana Julia accompanied by another older man. Also sick. His name is Juanma and a throat cancer will kill him in 2015. His relatives came to denounce that Ana Julia took 17,000 euros from the man, of which a part was to get another touch-up of plastic surgery, always with a smile on his mouth. Nobody paid any attention to them.

Before Juanma’s death, Ana Julia had met another, younger man, Sergio. Both decided to start from scratch in Almería. Ana Julia then decides to get rid of her daughter, Judit, who is now of legal age and misses her father. She called her ex-husband’s lawyer and offered to stay with her: “I’m going to start a new life, I have to take off the burdens that I carry, “he told her.

The ‘Black’ pub

Ana Julia settled with Sergio in Cabo de Gata, where he would later kill Gabriel Cruz. The man would later tell that she convinced him to name only the pub ‘Black’, in Las Negras, where they both worked. When they broke up, in October 2016, she took the pub and he didn’t see a euro.

At the bar of that bar, Ana Julia met Ángel Cruz, Gabriel’s father. On New Year’s Eve of that same year they began a romantic relationship. In September 2017 they were already living together. The kid, Gabriel, he lived with his mother and spent weekends and half of the holidays with his father, who adored him. Gabrielillo, ‘el Pescaíto’, did not feel the same for his father’s girlfriend.

Ana Julia participated in the searches for little Gabriel. |

Just five months after coming into the life of that family, on February 27, 2018, Ana Julia Quezada convinces the boy to accompany her to a farm in Rodalquilar, kills him and buries him there. The matter is being investigated as a kidnapping for a few days that moves Spain. Miraculously, it is Ana Julia Quezada herself who finds the boy’s shirt during the tracking work on March 3. He does it very close to the house where his penultimate partner, Sergio, continues to live. The researchers take the opportunity to explain a fact about his former partner: “he does not like children.”

Eight days later the woman is arrested with the corpse of the child in the trunk of her car. He tells the civil guards that he has been playing on the beach with his dog. That she doesn’t know anything. They arrest her, search her house and announce that she is going to jail. An official then suggests that he take a shower and change his clothes, that he will spend some time without going out. An agent of the Civil Guard will enter to accompany her and prevent her from doing stupid things. Ana Julia answers with a smile on her mouth:

-Okay, thanks, but then you help me choose the thong, will you?