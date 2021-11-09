Life is a wheel of fortune, and little by little they settle down and give little by little what people deserve, and if anyone is reliable proof of that, it is the leader and vocalist of Grupo Firme, Eduin Caz.

Today, the 27-year-old singer is one of the top representatives of the Mexican regional, as he has led the famous group to enter one of the most exclusive lists in the music industry: Billboard Hot 100.

It was the theme: Already super me, which was released last August, and already has just over 100,000 views on YouTube, which is why it was placed at number 92.

And it is that throughout 10 years of career, Grupo Firme is going through one of its best stages, and the clear example of this is its vocalist Eduin Caz, who has gone from poverty to luxury while preserving humility.

This was the humble house of Eduin Caz

In recent years, the singer has had to deal with fame and fortune as he has consolidated his career as one of the top representatives of ranchera music internationally.

It should be noted that despite having several years in the medium, Grupo Firme soared in popularity until 2018 with singles such as Pdeme, El roto and Juro por Dios, themes that led them to stand out in galas such as Premios Juventud and Lo Nuestro.

Therefore, in the last few months, the amount of money that the group is pocketing in each of its presentations was announced, since it is approximately three million dollars per tour.

It was a very humble property and neighborhood. Photo: YouTube.

However, the life of its vocalist was not always like that, because today he enjoys the fortune that he did not have in his childhood.

The star was born in Culiacn, Sinaloa on July 30, 1994; His childhood and adolescence was spent with his family in a small property located in Otay, in Tijuana, Baja California, very close to the border between Mexico and the United States.

It is worth mentioning that it was right at that border crossing where the lead singer and leader of Grupo Firme began his career as a singer, because that was where he approached everyone to hear his great voice.

He lived in a closed building in the industrial zone, where he lived next to his mother and brother, and just when he finished his high school studies, but without a doubt, fame and money have not made him lose the floor.

Present mansion of Eduin Caz

The fame and great popularity that Grupo Firme has had at an international level, has made them live one of the best stages at an international level, which has left many economic benefits for its members.

And the proof of this is the amount of properties of its vocalist, which little by little he has shared through his social networks.

It should be noted that both he and his wife Daisy Anahy have been very careful with the publication of their house, but much is believed to be similar to the one that the singer gave to his parents.

The singer and his wife have a life full of luxury. Photo: IG / anahydpg

It is a fully equipped property with all the comforts and luxuries that the gentlemen deserve, although the location is unknown, several of its followers bet that it is in their native Culiacn.

But what has left everyone with their mouths open is the singer’s new acquisition, it is a private jet that he shares with the members of Grupo Firme that has a value of approximately 150 thousand dollars.

Despite having fame and fortune, the star has not lost the floor. Photo: IG / anahydpg

