The story might have been different if Harry Potter I would have had a partner who knew how to handle mixed martial arts to face the evil one Lord Voldemort, but unfortunately the little wizard had to manage to become the best sorcerer on the planet and thus defeat the most feared villain in the universe who was born in the books of JK Rowling.

November will mark the 20th anniversary of the premiere of the first film that brought this story to the cinema and the protagonists have changed a lot since then. However, none have changed as much as Joshua Herdman. The 33-year-old British actor ventured into the Jiu Jitsu and later he participated in some fighting of mixed martial arts (MMA).

Who had a role of Gregory goyle, one of the thugs that always accompanied Draco Malfoy, one of the characters most hated by fans, transformed his life and his body, since according to what he told the BBC in 2016, acting was not his true passion, so the foray into the sport of fighting woke him up new aspects that did not know. “It’s raw, exciting and unpredictable,” he explained in that dialogue.

In total he has participated in two amateur bouts, both were victories for the Briton who after his performances decided to put the fights aside and dedicate himself solely to training. As shown in his social networks, the practices of this type of martial arts are common in his afternoons and he also fondly remembers his days on the set of Harry Potter, with whom were his co-workers but also his friends.

Even a few days ago he shared a story on his Instagram with an image of Slytherin, one of the houses inside Hogwarts and wrote: “It’s not everyone’s favorite, but it’s perfect for me”. This side, represented by a snake and always with the predominant green color in their insignia, was the most evil and dark of the witch school attended by these children who starred in one of the highest-grossing sagas in film history.

As shown in their networks, Herdman His physique has changed so much that he is currently capable of performing two repetitions of the deadlift with a 190-kilo barbell, although his goal is to exceed 200. In addition, he goes out for a daily run in the morning, despite the snow that invades. his city these days, and he also trains MMA in the afternoons.

In addition to his secondary participation in Harry Potter, he has been part of the cast of Piggy, Common People, Wasted and Robin Hoof, among others, in addition to special participation in some series. In his private life, he is in a couple and has a son.

