It is no secret to anyone that transparencies have eaten the last month of the year, as they have become the leading garments of great international galas that thousands of stars have worn.

However, from now on one of the trends that plan to stay for 2022 has prevailed, and it is naked transparencies, as they have been reinvented and skin is the main protagonist.

Related news

Stars of international stature have opted for these looks that have left their best attributes visible to the whole world, as naked outfits have been reinvented.

Nude-colored dresses or with some other pastel color, or any hole that reveals the skin, are some of the garments that have been at the top of fashion worldwide.

It is one of the sexiest trends that have ever existed. Photo: .

It should be noted that naked garments are not exclusive to nude or transparent tones, as they have also taken over dresses, suits, blouses, jackets and pants.

It is important to add that on the other hand, another of the naked trends is how he redesigned the concept of sensuality by making a top from the manufacture of body jewelry with chains.

Zendaya

The protagonist of “Spiderman” was seen at the Venice Film Festival with a true naked look, since the nude color of her garment was confused with the color of her skin.

The actress surprised everyone at the Venice Film Festival in 2021. Photo: .

Zendaya dazzled on the red carpet with a spectacular nude leather dress in nude tones, fitted to her silhouette and made to measure, under the signature of Balmain.

Megan fox

It should be noted that the “Transformers” star has impressed everyone with his sexy look on the red carpet at the 2021 MTV VMAs.

The actress has brought out her most sensual side in the beautiful dress. Photo: IG / meganfox

At 35 years of age, the actress wore a transparent dress, which revealed underwear, and high-heeled shoes, as it included the union of cut out, transparent fabrics and minimal style pieces.

Kim kardashian

As expected, the oldest of the Kardashian – Jenner clan has opted for a model at the 2019 Met Gala, as it is a naked leather dress in nude color.

The actress has left everyone delighted with her sensual curves. Photo: .

The star gave the illusion of a Wetlook from head to toe as it exposed her attributes and curvy figure.

Adamari Lopez

At 50 years old, the Telemundo host surprised everyone by showing her new fitted figure in a beautiful transparent lilac dress.

The driver shows her new figure in transparencies. Photo: IG / adamarilopez

The model revealed her attributes and her underwear, showing that transparent or naked garments are not exclusive to a particular age.

Bella Hadid

Gigi Hadid’s younger sister has also surprised with the naked jewelry trends that covered her bust in the shape of an inverted tree, while the branches simulated a bra.

The youngest of the Hadid clan dazzled with her beautiful accessory. Photo: .

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE