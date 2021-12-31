Related news

Before saying goodbye to the year, and after overcoming a fall at the beginning of the week, Telegram launches a latest update loaded with news. Compared to WhatsApp, this messaging application is popular among users in Spain due to the large number of options it offers, an example of this is this update with more reactions, message translation and a curious system to avoid spoilers.

In addition to some changes to the Telegram interface for macOS and the arrival of a new package of interactive emoticons, the application ends the year by facilitating communication between its millions of users throughout the world, as well as the possibility to create thematic QR codes.

However, one of the most curious novelties is the Spoiler function that, without a doubt, will delight those who hate to know details of a movie or series that they have not seen yet. Although, for now it depends on the good will of who has already seen it.

Spoiler

Spoilers have become a constant in social networks and chats, you can hardly use your mobile when there is a big premiere or the end of a streaming series if you don’t want to find out what happened until you see it with your own eyes. To solve this, Telegram proposes a function with hidden messages, that only see those who want.

By selecting the message to be hidden, the application includes this new option along with the copy, paste or bold functions. When commanding, that hidden part is distorted and it is only revealed to those other users who click on it to see the full message. An interesting novelty, which depends on users having the good intention not to annoy others that great premiere.

Message translation

“More than half a billion people around the world use Telegram,” the application explained in the statement. Unlike what happens in WhatsApp, this application lends itself to hold conversations in public groups with people from all over the world, not just close friends, so it is possible to come across messages in languages ​​that are not understood.

It is now possible to translate a comment by activating the function in the Telegram settings. You can select a number of languages ​​that are mastered to hide the translation button in those messages. The list of languages ​​will depend on the phone’s operating system, although this option is available for all Android phones, but it can only be used with an iPhone if you have iOS 15 or later version.

Thematic QR codes

Another novelty that comes this end of the year is the creation of a thematic QR code. Telegram has always liked to decorate the background and the messages with different colors and icons, if it is winter, if it is spring, or any other theme you can imagine. That customization is now applied to the QR codes that have become popular in recent years with the arrival of the pandemic.

QR codes can be generated for any user with a public name, to share groups, channels and bots, which makes it easier to show a friend the blog or club you want to join. To personalize it, touch the new QR code icon, next to a person’s name or on the information page of a chat, and choose the colors and the Pattern that is preferred, to later print it, publish it or share it.

New emojis and reactions

As is usual in almost all Telegram updates, users receive new emojis and new interactive versions to give more life to the faces of a lifetime. Smiling, surprised or crying is more expressive than before with these new moving emojis.

In addition, these emoticons also turn into reactions. “Telegram was the first messaging app to add animated and interactive emojis,” the app recalls. Double tapping sends fast reaction and with one tap you can choose between party, fire or the poop emoji that are shared with an explosive animation on the entire chat screen.

Of course, reactions must be activated in groups and channels by administrators, as they are only activated by default in private chats.

New Menus for macOS

Lastly, the new menus for Apple computers arrive with this update. New shortcuts and suggestions are included with which to find the function you are looking for faster, as well as more animated icons for each of the menu items in this application.

