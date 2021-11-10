

Deron Williams competes during the Taco Bell Skills Challenge on the 2012 NBA All-Star Weekend.

Photo: Mike Ehrmann / .

Former All-Star Base Deron Williams is set to become the second basketball player to boxing after having played in the NBA when on December 18 he faces Frank Gore, former player of the National Football League (NFL).

Williams’ debut in boxing will take place on the same evening that the star fight will have as its main event. YouTuber Jake Paul vs. British fighter Tommy Fury, in Tampa (Florida).

Gore, a former Pro Bowler rival to Williams, played 16 years in the NFL as a running back and the fight, scheduled for four rounds, will be framed within the heavyweight category.

You may also be interested in: Legendary ‘Canelo’! President of the CMB assures that Álvarez is at the same level as Julio César Chávez

During his days as a gamer, Williams, 37, already weighed 91 kilograms and in recent years has trained in mixed martial arts and boxing with appearances at Fortis MMA, an MMA training facility in the Dallas (Texas) area considered one of the best in the sport.

Williams played for four NBA teams, but had some of his best seasons with the Utah Jazz from 2005 to 2011. He was a three-time All-Star and averaged 17.3 points; 3.2 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game during his time in Salt Lake City.

He also played for the New Jersey / Brooklyn Nets from 2011 to 2015., averaging 16.6 points; 3.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists while making two All-Star appearances while with that team.

From 2015 to 2017, Williams played for the Dallas Mavericks. He then joined the Cavaliers during his run to the finals, but was an underused player and Cleveland lost 4-0 to the Golden State Warriors in that series.

Williams was a member of the United States basketball team at the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Olympics, when in both competitions they achieved the gold medal.

The first NBA player to star in an official boxing match was another former NBA base, Nate Robinson, that on November 28, 2020 he faced Paul and lost by knockout in the second round of the fight scheduled at four and that was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, with the duel between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones as the star of the event .

Read also:

– Video: Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez was outraged by a reggaeton song and ordered that it be removed immediately

– “They are not just any”: NBA star confesses how difficult it has been to have two girlfriends at the same time