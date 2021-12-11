It is no secret to anyone that fashion has been in constant motion for several years, because what has become a trend, tomorrow may be part of the past or return after two years of being out.

Reliable proof of this is the lingerie style, since since 2019 sensuality has been reaffirmed, it can always have a touch of glamor, romanticism and sophistication thanks to lingerie dresses and tops.

International brands such as Fendi, Chloé, Balmain or Dior, have included satin or silk garments inspired by underwear from the first decades of the 20th century in their collections.

It should be noted that this fashion dates back to the 90s, as it was about the characteristics of the slip dresses of the past: flowing fall, deep necklines, midi length and of course those sensually vaporous textures.

It is one of the most sensual fashions. Photo: .

Now, 20 years later, the fashion for lingerie returns, where the protagonists are fabrics with their satin touch, falls and transparencies, with sensual lace, depending on the design.

It should be noted that the stars of today, bet on these garments that give a vintage and classic touch, as well as sensual and modern at the same time.

And it is that stars of international stature such as Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Rihanna and Selena Gómez have surprised with their sensual designs beyond the time and the years that have passed.

Belinda

The famous girlfriend of Christian Nodal, Belinda, the clear example of how a lingerie should be worn, as his most recent Shein collection is flooded with various garments of this particular cut.

The actress has shown how the Linen should be used. Photo: Shein

The star has opted for bright colors, such as green or pink for this type of garment, which highlight her beauty and spectacular figure of the singer of Mexican nationality.

Majo Aguilar

The 27-year-old singer has been named “the queen of lingerie”, because on more than one occasion she has made her thousands of followers fall in love with her sexy looks.

The star has been crowned as a true queen of lingerie. Photo: IG / majo_aguilar

It should be noted that the star has opted for black, which gives a touch of sensuality and mischief to each of her outfits, as they are ideal to combine with jeans or leather garments.

Angela Aguilar

Another of the stars who has also proven to be an expert in fashion is the youngest of the Aguilar dynasty, because like her cousin, she has shown that any casual look can look very sophisticated.

The youngest of the Aguilar dynasty surprises with her looks. Photo: IG /

angela_aguilar_

The 28-year-old interpreter has opted for light colors and even some applications such as polka dots, since satin gives an elegant touch to every look of the star.

Eiza Gonzalez

Another queen of lingerie is the Hollywood actress, Eiza González, because she has even dared to innovate at the Oscars after party with her beautiful mustard-colored dress, which highlighted her spectacular figure.

The actress always knows very well how to be noticed. Photo: IG / eizagonzalez

Kourtney kardashian

The median of the Kardashian – Jenner clan, has also appeared on more than one occasion with these sensual garments, as it is one of the best sexy in the industry.

The businesswoman has always shown her sensuality in networks. Photo: IG / kourtneykardash

The socialite has also opted to combine it with garters, which have placed her as a whole sensuality, as a representative of the family of models.

Danna Paola

The actress has shown that it is not necessary to have a pronounced neckline to wear lingerie fashion, as a blazer and trousers suit are ideal to splurge style and be fashionable

The Mexican interpreter has always been on the cutting edge of fashion. Photo: IG / dannapaola

