The last month of the year began and with it the count from the most used emojis to the most used songs on TikTok during 2021; For this reason, here we leave you the list of the US Captioning Company about the most mispronounced words this year.

On the company’s list, which captioned live televised events and courtroom events, the famous singer appears alongside words like “Dogecoin”, “Ómicron”, “Glasgow”, “Cheugy”; among other.

1. Cheugy (CHOO-gee): A buzzword popularized by Gen Z and used to poke fun at a dated and old-fashioned aesthetic typically associated with millennials, such as “Live, Laugh, Love” signs.

2. Chipotle (chih-POHT-lay): The American fast food chain this year became the center of a viral trend that challenged Baby Boomers to pronounce the name.

3. Dalgona (tal-goh-NAH): A Korean delicacy made with melted sugar and baking soda, popularized on Netflix’s “Squid Game”. (Touma notes that some speakers seem to produce a “K” instead of the “G” in the middle syllable).

4. Dogecoin (DOHJ-coin): A divisive cryptocurrency that started somewhat ironic before being popularized by Elon Musk, causing its value to rise dramatically.

5. Eilish (EYE-lish): Singer Billie Eilish, whose album “Happier Than Ever” was released this year to critical acclaim and nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards.

6. Ethereum (ih-THEE-ree-um): Another cryptocurrency that soared in value this year amid the decentralized currency boom.

7. Ever Given (EV-er GIV-en): The name of the ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March, costing billions of dollars in lost trade. Many announcers confused the ship’s name with “Evergreen”, the name of the company that owned the ship, which was printed on its hull.

8. Glasgow (GLAHZ-go): President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama mispronounced the host city of the United Nations Climate Conference in November.

9. Kelce (KELs): Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce revealed on the radio this year that his teammates and the media had mispronounced his name for years.

10. Omicron (AH-muh-kraan / OH-mee-kraan): a new variant of covid-19 First identified in November, named according to the World Health Organization’s Greek letter variant identification system. (Touma points out that it is pronounced differently in the US AND UK)

11. Shein (SHEE-in) – The Chinese fast-fashion company at the center of the “Shein Haul” trend, in which participants record themselves trying on numerous different company outfits.

12. Stefanos Tsitsipas (STEH-fuh-nohs TSEE-tsee-pas) – Currently ranked the world’s No. 4 tennis player, the Greek athlete rose to international fame when he lost to Novak Djokovic in the final of the French Open in June.

13. Yassify (YEAH-sih-fai) – A popular trend in which multiple beauty filters are applied to familiar images or portraits for a comical effect.

With information from AP.

