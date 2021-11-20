The first fight that Jennifer Miranda played in her life was in an amateur Spanish Championship. She won it, like the tournament, and the Federation recruited her for the boxing team. He was 23 years old. Now, with 35, history repeats itself for the woman from Cádiz. Juan Renedo, representative of actors, called her to offer to present her candidacy to be an actress in The Money Heist. “He told me: ‘If you trust me and want me to take you, we can try. It’s difficult, but I think that character is you.‘. As he told me and knowing the series it is, I thought it was worth trying “, the boxer recalls to AS.

Miranda showed courage, as in the ring and precisely that experience served her. “It was a leap into the void. I always try to convince myself that I can do everything and it will work out., although later it is different. I thought I was used to the cameras and direct from the interviews that I have been doing in my career. I believed, naively, that it would be the same. It’s not very hard. I noticed it the first day and When I left there I contacted actor friends, I looked for an acting course while I was recording, I spoke with people from the profession … I wanted to know everything. At that moment I realized that it had already happened to me in boxing and I did not hesitate to respond in the same way. I have to give thanks to the entire team of the series. This opportunity has been a gift for me, “he acknowledges.

It’s funny how both of his careers started out the same. In boxing, she managed to be the most awarded Spanish in the amateur field (she won nine nationals) and in the professional one, she is double champion of Spain of the feather. and has high aspirations. The December 12 returns to the ring at Madrid’s Magariños for the WBA intercontinental title of the pen in front of the Argentine Jorgelina Guanini. A step prior to storming the World Cup.

Jennifer Miranda (green pants), during a match. JESUS ​​ALVAREZ ORIHUELA (DIARIO AS)

Before the camera, it has debuted in one of the most successful series and that next day 3 will premiere its last five chapters, and now he wants to continue improving in this area. “I have known something that I like and I do not think about the future. I go step by step. I want to train. I’m going to start a course on acting and another on action scenes, that I love. I think this role has helped me in my life and in boxing. It has many similarities. That fear of ridicule that you have to take off It has helped me to have greater confidence and security in the ring. I was able to extrapolate that point of not being afraid that Arteche (a member of the special forces that he embodies) demonstrates, “he reveals.

Acting, precisely, was what he had to do in his last fight. In July he returned after the pandemic and two days before the fight he suffered a back injury that prevented him from throwing his right hand. “It was a cluster of circumstances that did not enter my mind not to fight. I spoke with my coach, Javi Pardo, and told him to make a strategy to box only with the left. I saw it very clearly. He had speed and speed like never before. When I finished my team told me, ‘you had a different look’. Stronger than ever, “he reveals. Now, already recovered from his injury, he thinks about great fights, like the one he faces: “I have little time left in boxing. I’m going for everything and reaching my maximum.”