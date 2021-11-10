For a few weeks, thousands of tourists have taken the opportunity to visit the Spanish island of The Palm attracted by the volcano of the Old Summit It has been erupting for 50 days.

The impressive images of the active volcano, went around the world and tourists come to the island to experience the experience first hand, despite the risk posed by magma.

According to local media reports, during the Todos Santos bridge, the airlines and maritime companies presented an almost absolute complete, and the forecast of the hospitality sector was that La Palma would receive around 10 thousand visitors attracted by the shocking images of the volcano in the media.

East volcanological tourism is currently the only source of income for certain establishments and specific areas of La Palma, which were affected by the impact of the volcano, after starting to recover from the losses left by the pandemic of coronavirus.

The economic activity of tourism represents more than 20% of the gross domestic product (GDP) of The Palm, and it is an important source of income for small companies and freelancers who offer other services apart from accommodation, such as catering or active leisure activities that are now without income since the beginning of the volcanic eruption.

During the month of October La Palma was already beginning to receive Spanish and international tourists who have described as “unforgettable” the experience of having spent a whole night contemplating the eruption of the volcano while drinking wine.

The Canary Islands director of National Geographic Institute (IGN), María José Blanco, acknowledged that the eruptive process has entered a “more stable” phase, but that stability has to be maintained “for a certain time” and even decrease “gradually and continuously” all the parameters: seismicity , deformation, tremor and gas emission.

In fact, he recalled that seismicity continues at lower levels than in previous weeksThis is with earthquakes located between 10 and 15 kilometers and more than 20 kilometers deep; This morning the highest magnitude recorded was 3.8 mgLg, 38 kilometers away, and it was felt with intensity III.

The height of the cloud of ash and gases reached 2,700 meters this Tuesday, while the emission of sulfur dioxide from the plume ranges between 9,000 and 13,000 tons per day, in an evolution that also reflects a downward trend. .

In turn, the diffuse emission of carbon dioxide associated with the dorsal of Old Summit It varies between 1,700 and 1,900 tons per day, values ​​that, according to María José Blanco, do not represent a danger for the inhabitants of the affected areas.

However, the air quality is still “regular” and yesterday at the station Fat tip the sulfur dioxide alert threshold was exceeded four times, and the hourly limit value nine times.

The area affected by the lava is 984.85 hectares, while the buildings destroyed or damaged, according to official data, are estimated at 1,452 buildings, mostly for residential use (1,177), while 147 are agricultural and 67 industrial.

