In March, they greeted him with the forceful hashtag #CucaNao. A sector of the crooked fanatic of At. Mineiro did not want the coach’s return, no matter how much the club’s only Libertadores (in 2013) had won. And, nine months later, the debate in Belo Horizonte, and in soccer Brazil, is whether, once the Brasileirao was conquered after 50 years of crossing in the desert, Alexis Stival (which is the baptism name of Cuca) is the greatest coach in the history of Gaul even ahead of the mythical Tel Santana, which was who was in the previous title in 1971.

More information (Auto)

News title (Auto)

The Brasileirao, obtained with an insulting superiority, and the possibility of sealing the double (this Sunday Galo plays the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final against Ath. Paranaense), have buried any hint of indignation that caused the signing of the technician for an episode that occurred in 1987, in Switzerland, when he was a footballer for the Guild. Cuca, along with two companions, was convicted by the Swiss justice for indecent assault and use of violence against a minor under 13 years of age, in events that occurred in a hotel where the gauchos were concentrated.

“There was no rape as they say, there was a conviction because a minor entered the room. Only that. There was no sexual abuse, no attempt. I have never touched a woman improperly or inappropriately. I am a person with a calm conscience “, defended himself Cuca in a video recorded in March with his wife and two daughters.

Part of the crooked, however, understood that society has evolved by leaps and bounds since the coach’s victorious first stage, even though the country has a misogynistic and far-right president like Jair Bolsonaro. They considered that a mass and popular club could not have a technician with such a dark episode staining his resume.

🖤🤍 A family that this year won battles not only Brazilian hair, but life! Champions! 🏆🏆 # BicaBiCAMpeão pic.twitter.com/FVG7voI5Ol – Atlético 😷 (@Atletico) December 7, 2021

If Cuca had committed a hit, for his crooked, he has been acquitted because the ball has entered. And the lantern-hugging politicians have already granted him the title of honorary citizen of Belo Horizonte, along with two other architects of a historic year: Hulk, the gunner of the Brasileirao, and the executive Rodrigo Caetano.

Cuca, showing her faith and nurturing her folkloric image, has directed the Galo all season with a black T-shirt with the image of the Virgin Mary. He is the coach who has won two of the three most important titles of the club: the Libertadores (then it was he who requested and endorsed the signing of Ronaldinho Gaucho), and this Brasileirao, celebrated in a big way and with the eternal rival, Cruzeiro, entrenched in Serie B.

With a very attractive offensive game sustained sustainably throughout the season, At. Mineiro has been indisputably the team of the year in Brazil ahead of Palmeiras, which was able to revalidate the title of the Liberta-dores, and Flamengo, league champions in the previous two years.

Finalist of the Libertadores 2020 with Santos, Cuca reaches his second Brasileirao (he won the one in 2016 with Palmeiras) and, with his washed image, wins whole to replace Tite, who will leave the bench of the Seleçao winning or losing the World Cup in Qatar.