11/02/2021 at 08:00 CET

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney they are used to being the focus of attention and walking on red carpets. Is what it has to be Hollywood stars. The first, recognized actor who has starred in films such as the Deadpool saga. The second, co-creator of the American series ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’. Both got together last Saturday to attend another event that they starred in. It wasn’t some movie preview, not some lavish Los Angeles party. It was him Wrexham AFC – Torquay United, a English fifth division match.

Since last February, Reynolds and McElhenney they are the owners of the Wrexham AFC, a humble North Wales club that has been out of professional football for 13 years. They paid 2 million pounds to take ownership of the club, but that’s not all: they are convinced they can take it to the top of England.

They still have a long way to go, but they do not lack ambition. On Saturday they visited the Racecourse Ground for the first time, causing the first full to the flag of the season. They did it acclaimed by the fans, and persecuted by las FX Network cameras, an American channel that is preparing a documentary series about his time at the club, for which no release date is yet known.

It is estimated that between Reynolds and McElhenney they amassed a fortune of more than 150 million euros. So far they have gotten the Wrexham shirt to wear the sponsorship of Tik Tok. At the sporting level, they have not spared any expenses either: they have convinced players from two higher divisions to sign for their club. Paul Mullin, Top scorer in the fourth division last year, he gave up his promotion with Cambridge to join Wrexham, who is rumored to be double his third-tier salary. A case similar to the one that happened with Ben tozer, who left Cheltenham from League 1 to go to the fifth division.

With these conditions they will compete in a league where many of their opponents do not have their players on the payroll, and they need another job to earn a living. However, they will not have it easy to climb: Other clubs such as Stockport County, south of Manchester, or the Notts countyNottingham’s second club are also investing large amounts of money to gain promotion to English professional football.

The ‘dragons’, as they are nicknamed in Wales, drew 1-1 on the day of their new owners’ visit. They currently occupy the 13th place in the table, 13 points behind the leadership. Perhaps one more proof that money does not guarantee success. Or perhaps a concession to consummate the perfect script twist for the film being shot this year at Wrexham.