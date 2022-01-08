Angélica Rivera’s artistic career was marked by her starring role in several soap operas that took her right to the peak of success, such as: “La dueña” or “Destilando amor.”

And it is that throughout her marriage with the producer known as “El güero” Castro, placed her as one of the most sought-after actresses on the small screen and soap operas.

However, the actress decided to take a truly significant turn in her career as a TV star and unite her life with the former president of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto, for which she was the First Lady during the politician’s six-year term.

Since then, the former actress, also known as the “Seagull”, put aside her career in the TV forums and followed her husband’s side from 2012 to 218, and with it the responsibilities that the position had.

Just during that period, she became one of the most controversial women, without forgetting her good taste and luxurious life next to the former president of Mexican origin, represented in great extravagances.

The couple was married for the same time that the former president’s six-year term lasted. Photo: Twitter

It is worth mentioning that she enjoyed luxury trips, expensive and exclusive designer clothes, which led her to be the most beautiful First Lady in the world, due to her incomparable beauty and bearing.

However, once Peña Nieto’s term as the highest authority in Mexico ended, the former actress decided to divorce and continue her life in the United States.

Since then, the “Seagull” has chosen to have a low profile and away not only from the public eye, but also from social networks, with her daughters being the only link she has with the former First Lady.

It is worth mentioning that some time ago, her eldest daughter, Sofía Castro, hinted that the 52-year-old woman could make her triumphant return to the small screen in Mexico, something that has not happened to date.

But now, a rumor has started to circulate that has revealed that his life has been quite difficult since their separation, and now he has even had to be a driver in a famous application.

From First Lady to Uber Driver

There have been few appearances that Verónica Castro’s ex-sister-in-law has had since she stopped being the owner of Los Pinos, and her daughters’ social networks are the ones that have revealed a little of her life.

And they all imagined that Rivera’s life was still quite pleasant, because a few years ago he was seen shopping on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

It seems that now that is in the past, as the rumor has begun to circulate that the star is driving an Uber VIP car, and it was his daughter Fernanda who made it known.

It is worth mentioning that it was all a misunderstanding, as Fernanda baptized the actress as an “Uber mom” for picking her up from her parties and commitments in her life in the United States.

And it is that the young woman has shared a series of videos where the interpreter of “Regina Villareal” is seen while she is at the wheel and sings at the top of her lungs next to her daughter.

