Former footballer and now Brazilian senator Romario de Souza Farías and attacker Neymar Júnior, the main figure of the current Brazilian team, They will have their respective documentary series next year on television platforms, as it became known this Tuesday.

The US platform HBO Max, which had announced on its networks the start of recordings and the premiere for next year of the documentary series “Romário, o cara” (Romario, the guy), gave more details about the production on Tuesday, which will address life on and off the courts of the emblematic forward and politician.

The series, directed by Bruno Maia, a recognized specialist in innovation and new business in the sports industry, includes statements, among many others, from Italians Roberto Baggio and Franco Baresi, Spaniard Pep Guardiola, the Bulgarian Hristo Stoichkov, his teammates and rivals in the world of football.

The former selector Carlos Alberto Parreira, the former footballers Ronaldo and Bebeto, with whom he shared in the Canarinha attack in the 90s, and Neymar are also other guests in the series, who It will have 6 episodes and is scheduled to premiere in the first half of next year, no date yet defined.

Produced by WarnerMedia Latin America in association with Feel The Match and Kromaki, the series focuses on the trajectory of the gunner until his consecration in the 1994 World Cup in the United States, of which he was champion, scorer and best player, and was recorded in 9 countries .

Romário’s “Human Dramatic Arch” during that period prior to his consecration, with “its secrets and controversies”, mainly due to the kidnapping of his father before the 1994 World Cup, will be addressed in-depth during the 6 chapters of the series, according to the producers.

“It is a story that goes far beyond the 4 lines of the court, because shows the psychological character of one of the greatest athletes of all time in an unparalleled phase of his life, when he was world champion a year after being separated from the national team, “said director Maia.

Netflix announced Neymar’s documentary series

In parallel, the also American Netflix announced its documentary series “Neymar, the perfect chaos”, Directed by Brazilian-American David Charles Rodrigues and produced by basketball star LeBron James, in which he anticipates that he will address the controversies of “adult Ney.”

The documentary about Neymar, with 3 episodes of one hour each, will be released on the platform on January 25, It will feature the statements of the French Kylian Mbappé, the Brazilian Dani Alves and Thiago Silva and the Argentine star Lionel Messi.

Personal friends of the attacker of the French Paris Saint Germain, such as the triple Brazilian surfing world champion Gabriel Medina and the volleyball player Bruninho will be other guests.

In the disclosure shorts, Neymar is asked how he would think the series should start and the forward says: “I know that at the beginning they would judge me as a monster, but later they would really know me (laughs)”.

