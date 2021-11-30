Kemba Walkers’ past is radically opposite to the present. And let’s not say to the future, full of uncertainty. Tom Thibodeau, coach of Knicks who the point guard arrived this past summer, has reported that he no longer has him in the rotation. Kemba thus leaves a team with which he has only played 18 games, after being reviled by some Celtics who used him as a scapegoat. And the new destination was ideal for Kemba: a rebuilding franchise, a large market, and a Madison that had relived the occasional magical night. And yet, the player has not squared well in the game scheme and finds himself in a situation that is one of the worst of his career. Or, directly, the worst.

Kemba Walker is out of the Knicks rotation “as of right now,” Tom Thibodeau says. He says he will tighten the rotation moving forward. “It would be tough to play three small guards together,” Thibodeau says. Says he has great respect for Walker and all he’s accomplished. – Fred Katz (@FredKatz) November 29, 2021

Kemba has gone through many phases in the NBA, although he has never been close to the coveted ring. She only dreamed of him slightly in the bubble, with the Celtics, when they fell within 2 victories of the Finals in a fierce series against the Heat, in which however they were always in tow of their rivals. Before, on the Hornets, Walker became one of the most respected point guards in North American competition. He joined Michael Jordan’s team in 2011, and he remained in it until 2019, when he traded his lifelong team to the Celtics at a time in his career when such a move seemed ideal. Looked like.

In Boston, Kemba was unable to develop his best virtues and added his fourth All Star in his freshman year, but gradually sank shortly thereafter. The way of monopolizing the ball by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown prevented him more time of control in his hands and be forced to adapt to a catch and shoot that has never been specially developed. The blending issues were so obvious that one of Brad Stevens’ first decisions was to trade Kemba to the Knicks and ditch, incidentally, from a contract that was going to bring the point guard more than $ 26 million this season and more than 27 the next.

The outlook for Kemba now is bleak. He has never been a specially developed defender, something that is totally necessary in Tom Thibodeau’s scheme. But nothing is working for him: The Knicks are the best defense in the League with Kemba on the bench. (a defensive rating of 99) and the worst with him on the track (116.3). But in attack, it does not improve things either: the ninth best attack without him, the number 27 in his absence. Just 42.9% in field goals, and a good 41% in triples that does not hide the problems it generates in the team. Kemba has not exceeded ten points in 8 of his last 11 games. And things have gotten worse until Thibodeau, who did not count on him in the victory against the Hawks, has looked at the team’s record (11-9) and said enough. And Kemba, 31, looks to the future with great concern. A very sad situation for a player who has been good. Very good.