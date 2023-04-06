from iPhone with Steve Jobs to Reality Pro with Tim Cook

For Tim Cook, the Reality Pro could represent a momentous new moment in Apple’s history. Practically, what was the iPhone with Steve Jobs at the helm of the company.

The WWDC23 Keynote will take place on June 5, and is one of the most anticipated events, thanks to the presentation of the mixed reality device.

Cook recently spoke to GQ, explaining that the company is aiming for the virtual world, but without naming the Reality Pro.

Apple works in the shadows for its big launch of 2023

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple Getty Images – Tim Cook, CEO of Apple

As Zach Baron, who interviewed him for GQ, points out: “Let’s make it clear here that Cook neither confirms nor denies the existence of such a product, but he does talk to me enthusiastically about the…potential…of said product.”

“The idea is that there is an environment that can be even better than the real world, and it is through the superimposition of the virtual world,” says the head of Apple in the excerpt from the interview where he touches on the subject. “I find it kind of exciting.”

“Especially,” Cook emphasizes, “if it’s something that can accelerate your creativity or help you do things in your day-to-day life that you never thought you could do differently.”

The parallel paths of Steve Jobs with the iPhone and Tim Cook with the Reality Pro

Steve Jobs and the iPhone (David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

An analysis of Pedro Aznar for Applesfera He points out that those of Steve Jobs with the iPhone and Tim Cook with the Reality Pro are parallel routes. From the possibility that there would be two versions of each product that would be launched, to the degree of success with the final design, everything looks very similar. .

“The similarities between the timing of both devices prepare us for a WWDC23 that Apple itself describes as an event ‘like we’ve never seen before,’” explains Aznar.

The Cupertino Giant has been working on Reality Pro for at least 14 years. And everything seems to indicate that it is very close to completion.

“And as happened in 2007 (when the iPhone was launched), surely (WWDC23 will be) full of surprises that we still don’t know about,” concludes Aznar for Applesfera.