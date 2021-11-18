11/17/2021

Girona has been working to be much more than a professional football team for a long time. Take care of its structure. May all roads lead to maximum performance to end up triumphing in the elite. And this happens by having a powerful base. This season four years ago the club took another step by opening Les Hortes sports academy, the residence located in the Maristes Girona school for young players who started operating in October 2018, and, since then, seven boys have already debuted in the first team. The cases of Arnau Martínez and Ibrahima Kébé They are the most successful, being full members of the squad that Míchel Sánchez trains.

The rojiblancos bet hard to attract young talents from all over the world, apart from those in the province. He welcomes them in Les Hortes, where about 40 boys between 15 and 19 years old live who, in addition to growing up as players to try to make their fortune in football, are enrolled in the Maristes and have an adapted curriculum. Apart from Arnau and Kébé, to date they have also had the opportunity to debut at Girona: Álex Pachón, Adrián Turmo, Pau Víctor, Eric Monjonell and Gabri Martínez. The 18-year-old Barcelona winger was the last Les Hortes resident to make his debut with the first team. Gabri appeared for the first time in August against Las Palmas and to this day he still has the confidence of Míchel after exceeding 100 minutes. They all have, or have had, one thing in common: they have slept in Les Hortes and dream of playing in Montilivi.

Date for Ibiza – Girona

Girona already knows when they will play against Ibiza, in the match corresponding to matchday 20 of the Second Division. It will be played at the Can Misses stadium against one of the newcomers to the category next Saturday, December 11 and It will start from 4 in the afternoon. In this way, the Gironans break a streak of three consecutive Mondays playing, a dynamic that will begin next week visiting Real Sociedad B, before also facing Eibar and Leganés at the beginning of each week.