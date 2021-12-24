In the list of the best moments of “Big Papi”, David ortizIn the Major Leagues, possibly for no one will be among the main thing his time with the Minnesota Twins. It just doesn’t matter.

David Ortiz was with the Twins from 1992 to 2002, playing just 455 games. There he hit (.266 / .348 / .461) with 58 homers and 238 RBIs, leaning on 2.2 WAR according to Fangraphs. Performances of an average player.

That same player reached the Boston Red Sox In 2003, in just his first four seasons with the Red-legged from 2003 to 2006, he hit (.294 / .391 / .609) with 173 homers and 525 RBIs, reaching 18.0 WAR in that span according to Fangraphs.

Ortiz went from a 2002 hitting (.272 / .339 / .500) with 20 homers and 75 RBIs in 125 games with Minnesota, up to 2003 in his debut year with the Red Sox hitting (.288 / .369 / .592) with 31 homers and 101 RBIs in 128 games. Something crazy.

Such leap has led to him being crucified as a steroid user by his haters, following a New York Times report that says the Dominican was among 104 players who in 2003 tested positive for doping. However, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred backs up the player, saying that the unknown substance that the player tested positive for PED turned out to be a “false positive.”

Theme that just immediately dies. At least the reality of the tests today.

Others like me affirm that Big Papi’s transformations were products of changes in his game mechanics and not of some substance. Starting with his posture in the batter’s box he saw changes from the position of his elbows, the extension of his right leg and the position of his head. As seen in the following photo:

David Ortiz: swing changes in 2002/2003

David Ortiz spent 2000 and 2002 registering 18.3% of his at-bats ending in strikeouts and another 10.8% in walks, until from 2003 to 2005 having 18.0% of his at-bats ending in strikeouts and 12.4% in walks. . Clear improvements in his notion of the plate.

Similarly, between 2000 and 2002 the player had 27.1% of his contacts towards his wing, 24.8% to the opposite band and 48.1% of his contacts towards the center of the field. From 2003 to 2005 that changed up to 35.2% of his contacts to his side, 47.6% to the center of the field and 17.2% to the opposite side. Expanding the contacts up to your side and that over time clearly translate to better results.

David Ortiz dresses for life as a 20-year Major League Baseball player, where he hit 2,472 hits of which 541 were home runs and 632 doubles, along with 1,768 RBIs, producing the offensive line of .286 / .380 / .552 .

The 10-time All-Star designated hitter, three-time World Series champion and 7-time Silver Bat winner hopes to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in the class of 2022 as his first year on the ballot to Cooperstown.

