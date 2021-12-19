12/19/2021 at 17:20 CET

.

The coach of Mallorca, Luis Garcia Plaza, said after the defeat suffered by his team by 4-1 against Granada, that the match was “a disaster from minute 89” and that they cannot “disconnect like this” in the final moments, although he believes it was “a very bulky for the merits made by each one “.

“We have had the opportunity to Fer Child In the 86th minute it was to push her and it was the tie. The success in the areas is what sets the trend of the party, “he explained at a press conference. Garcia Plaza after the crash.

“From minute 89 it has been a disaster, since you have a foul to tie and against it they make it 3-1. Any detail is decisive in this league and you cannot disconnect like that. We have to learn to play the last minutes and not go 4-1 because maybe in the future Granada is a direct rival, “he said.

The technician commented on several occasions during his appearance that it was “a very bulky result for the merits made by each one” and asked his own “more forcefulness and more evil at the end of the plays” because they were “very soft and flawed.”

“When they put you 4-1 it is that they have hit you a dance of noses and I do not have that feeling. In fact, in the second part I saw that we could win, but we have not had the day,” he added.

Garcia Plaza He stressed that Granada has “several bugs above that score” and “a beastly punch”, highlighting that “now being a direct rival” of the Andalusian team “is already something to value.”

“This is defined in the areas and in the areas Granada has a very important team,” he added.

About Jorge Molina, protagonist of the clash for his triplet, said that “he will score goals with 45 years because that is within him”, compared it with what Rubén Castro is doing in the Second Division and declared that “when he is in the area he knows how to define and do things “.