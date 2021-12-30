It is no secret to anyone that the weddings in Disney stories have become the ideal for thousands of women around the world and of all ages, and several celebrities were able to fulfill it.

Of different cuts, and with a variety of shades in white, many famous women occupied 2021 to be the year in which the most important day of their lives would be celebrated.

Paris hilton

As expected, the socialite opted for seven different wedding dresses at her wedding with Carter Reum, which lasted three days, but the main ceremony was at her family’s mansion.

Without a doubt, the main model was that of a true Disney tale, as she walked down the aisle to meet her now husband with an Oscar de la Renta model.

The piece had a princess silhouette, with long sleeves and a high neck, decorated with 3D flowers and a matching veil, which highlighted her slender figure and great beauty.

Fernanda Gomez

The model decided to unite her life with one of the most popular boxers of today, Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarez, where she also surprised everyone with more than one dress.

But as a true queen, it was how the influencer was seen and the main dress was a custom-made Elie Saab with thousands of hand-embroidered stones, with an imposing cathedral-style train.

Lady kitty spencer

The cousin of Prince William and Harry, is without a doubt, the only one of the Spencer family who inherited the beauty and sympathy of the late Lady Di, and at her wedding she showed her resemblance.

At 30 years of age, the young woman was widely criticized for joining her life to that of a man twice her age, and it is Michael Lewis, 62, however, the ceremony was an event worthy of royalty.

For the union, the niece of the late Princess of Wales, opted for five different dresses from Dolce & Gabbana, but the main one left more than one with their mouths open at the ceremony held in Rome.

It was a romantic outfit with which she arrived at church in a Victorian-inspired model, with a high neck and puffy sleeves, completely embroidered with white flowers.

Ariana Grande

The 28-year-old famous singer decided to join her life with that of her boyfriend, Dalton Gómez, in a secret ceremony and with friends and family, but later it was she who shared her beautiful wedding dress.

The interpreter opted for a straight Vera Wang model with a deep neckline at the back and thin straps, complemented by a short silk fabric veil, which gave some pearly tones.

Lily Collins

The star of the Netflix hit “Emily in Paris” surprised everyone by announcing her engagement in early 2021, and a few months after finishing it she walked down the aisle with Charlie McDowell.

True to her conservative and fashionista style, the actress and producer dazzled with a beautiful Ralph Lauren signature lace dress, which was tailored to her size and was an exclusive model.

Altair Jarabo

The marriage of the famous actress of Mexican origin, Altair Jarabo with the French businessman, Frédéric García, has been widely criticized for the age difference between them.

However, the actress opted for a white and somewhat minimalist dress with a shiny finish and thin straps, within a luxurious reception in the French capital.

