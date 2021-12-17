The Tampa’s Amalie Arena (Florida) you have a lot of lights this weekend. The Youtuber Jake Paul disputes his fifth fight as a professional (4-0, 3 KO) against the former UFC champion Tyron Woodley (0-1). Paul was going to face the first real boxer of his career, but Tommy Fury (Tyson Fury’s brother) took a two-week injury leave. Woodley, who earns far more than his fights in the UFC, accepted without hesitation. He is the only one who has led the YouTuber to the cards (in August) and the morbid, is the morbid. The lawsuit overshadows everything. He does it with other cards of the weekend and also with his undercard. Away from ex-NBA debut Deron Williams, there is a more than interesting combat of the great protégé of the Paul brothers, Amanda Serrano (41-1-1, 30 KO).

The Puerto Rican, 33 years old and champion at seven pesos, trains with content creators and has signed with her promoter. In addition, Paul allocated half a million dollars from his last bag to become the highest paid ever. Now, will give him a new raised bag in search of the great fight that Serrano wants. Wait for Katie Taylor, but she has a very tough fight first. The Spanish Miriam Gutiérrez (14-1, 5 KO and 38 years) does not visit the United States. His only goal is to spoil the Puerto Rican party and run again to face Taylor. That is her goal and Amanda knows it. “To overlook it would be foolish. I’m among the best pound-for-pound for the solid performances I’ve done. I can’t think about the future when I have a great opponent in front of me“said the one from Puerto Rico in the previous one.

Obviously, he has studied the “Queen” and knows that he will have a distinct disadvantage. It is the first time since 2014 that Serrano has fought in the lightweightBut if you want to challenge Taylor you must acclimatize first. Obviously, the advantage there is for Miriam, who will go up to the ring bigger. “We will look for a physical fight and our punch, which is greater“, admits in ‘KO a la Carrera’ Jero García, coach of the Spanish. His options go through there. Gutiérrez announced that he was gaining weight after losing against Taylor, but” the opportunities are what they are. “The idea was that, but we could not let this fight go by and Miriam suffers, but she can give weight perfectly (It was almost 100 grams lower on the scale). Whatever happens, he has fought two of the greatest in history. In male it would be like fighting Canelo and Mayweather, “adds Garcia.

The order for the Spanish is difficult. The speed and quality of Amanda Serrano is great, but the Deputy Mayor of Torrejón de Ardoz (Madrid) knows that her options are complicated, but real. “I want the biggest challenges and I’m ready for whatever comes my way“, Miriam said confidently at the previous press conference. There will be no title at stake, but it is not necessary when you risk putting yourself against the best. The” Queen “was left without a throne before the monarch Taylor, now she wants to give a blow to the table before the owner of so many crowns and show that she can be a champion.