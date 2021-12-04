12/04/2021 at 08:00 CET

As of mid-October, 32% of footballers in the Premier League still did not have the full guideline against COVID-19. The English league had to use videos in which it encouraged top-flight players to inoculate themselves with the vaccine for various health reasons, both individually and collectively. Even Pep Guardiola defended before the media the importance of immunization. “I trust the doctors and the scientists. They say it is the best way to protect people. Both I and my family have. The doctors will talk to the players individually and decide. In England we have seen how many people have died and how many are still suffering. You have to move forward, wear masks and get vaccinated for the good of all & rdquor;said the Catalan manager of Manchester City.

In the Bundesliga, the percentage of vaccinated in mid-October stood at 90%. However, the case of Joshua Kimmich is giving much to talk about. Mainly because the Bayern Munich footballer, the most powerful club in Germany, has been one of the few players to publicly take a position against the vaccine. “I have personal reservations & rdquor;, said the midfielder, although he denied that he was a denier: “I am not saying categorically that I will not be vaccinated, I just want to wait for long-term studies. That does not mean that I am a denier or that I am opposed to vaccination & rdquor;. Initially, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting and Niklas Süle did not accept the vaccine either, but faced with the threat from Bayern to reduce their salary, the first two did decide to inject the dose.

This next Wednesday, December 8, Kimmich will be out against Barça for having contracted COVID-19. “At this point it seems incredible to me. It’s hard to believe that in a country like Germany there are still players who are not vaccinated & rdquor;, says for Sport Dossier the president of the Col·legi de Metges de Catalunya and head of occupational health at FC Barcelona, ​​Dr. Jaume Padrós. “Soccer is a contact sport. It is true that it is played outdoors, but it is still contact and there are closed spaces such as the changing rooms & rdquor;says Padrós. The doctor also remarks that Kimmich is not only harming himself, but is also doing it with his colleagues: “From the point of view of occupational health, the obligation of the company is to provide the best conditions for the workers. And from the preventive point of view, it is undeniable that the vaccine is efficient for individuals and for groups in which several people live together, such as a soccer team & rdquor;.

Spectators must show the vaccination certificate and comply with sanitary measures

Referents for society

Sport Dossier contacted the Bavarian Government to find out where the debate on mandatory vaccination is in the Bundesliga. According to the same regional executive, “It is not mandatory for professional footballers or for other athletes to inject the vaccine, because you have to differentiate between work and leisure & rdquor;. At work – except for essential services – it is not mandatory to get vaccinated, not even in Spain, although spectators have to show their vaccination certificate and maintain sanitary measures to access the sports venues, as was done at the end of the season last, with the stadiums reduced to low percentages of capacity. However, from the Government of Bavaria they admit to being “in favor of the mandatory vaccination of professional footballers & rdquor; and they acknowledge that, after the controversy generated by the Bayern players, “at the moment we are discussing the compulsory nature of certain professions, also because we believe that footballers have an important role as role models and because their opposition has very negative effects & rdquor;. Before the European Championship, the RFEF decided to vaccinate its internationals, an action that raised dust due to the fact that it had advanced to the rest of the population when there were still no vaccines for everyone.

In the NBA, several highly mediatic players such as Kyrie Irving decided not to get vaccinated, and defended their position tooth and nail with the possibility of being able to impact decisions on the part of society, taking into account the millions of followers they drag on their networks social. In this sense, Dr. Padrós is resounding: “Do not forget, they are references for a sector of the population and can be exemplary with their attitude, whether they are vaccinated, or if they decide not to & rdquor;.

The players of the Spanish team, such as Gerard Moreno, were vaccinated before the European Championship and the Olympic Games

Do not compel, yes convince

The president of the Col·legi de Metges de Catalunya is not in favor of forcing footballers to be vaccinated, but considers that clubs and coaches have an important task when it comes to convincing players. First, based on the data: “The vaccine is not sterilizing, it does not prevent contagion, but it is obvious that it reduces the chances of infection and minimizes the incidence. If we compare the data with that of a year ago, there is no color. If someone could discuss the vaccine in its beginnings, due to lack of information, now it is evident, resounding and incontestable that it works & rdquor;. Players can also be convinced using sports strategies, such as calls and minutes on the field. “It has already happened and it has not transcended, but there have been players who have not wanted to play with other teammates who are not vaccinated. And hence, the coach has summoned, but not aligned, the unvaccinated footballer & rdquor;, says Padrós, who cannot specify in which game or in which team this situation has happened. “No fundamental right is violated, because it is summoned. In the same way that you may not have the physical preparation to play, I understand that the coach can also decide that if you are not vaccinated, you do not play & rdquor;.

In this sense, the doctor responsible for occupational health at Barça believes that the efforts of the players who have been vaccinated should prevail. “They must be able to have positive discrimination & rdquor;, he assures. “The right not to be vaccinated exists, but if it conflicts with the right to health of others it is obvious that this collision has to be balanced. Someone will have to decide what prevails. And here comes the skill of the club and the coaches & rdquor;, says Padrós, who is proud of Barcelona for having been the first club with a vaccination center in the entire State and for having achieved that almost 100% of athletes, workers and technicians are vaccinated: “The enormous effort made by the club to be an example for society has been remarkable & rdquor;. However, the doctor insists on his criticism of the players who are still reluctant to get vaccinated, especially those professionals who are a reference for society. “At this point, those who do not get vaccinated are due to anti-vaccine militancy or due to selfishness and lack of solidarity. I believe that we do not have to normalize this situation in social activities & rdquor;, concludes Jaume Padrós.