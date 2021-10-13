Both on and off the court, Shaquille O’Neal (49) has always been a force of nature. But just as it has happened to millions of people, 2020 put the mettle of the four-time NBA champion to the test. After several personal tragedies, her smile and motivation faded, which had an impact on her physical condition. Shaq lost the north and his physical condition deteriorated.

“My sister passed away. And then Kobe Bryant passed away too. And then many other losses. It was a really bad year and I didn’t want to do anything. And when that happens, but you want to avoid other types of problems, there are two things you can do: eat and Netflix”Explains Shaquille O’Neal in Men’s Journal.

Fortunately for him, there came a point where he was aware of his condition and before the end of his fateful year he decided to turn the situation around after seeing “To an old man in his 70s with muscles all over the place.”

Enlarge

The before and after.novexbiotech

“I started eating better and making better decisions. My problem is, I’ve always been a sandwich guy.. Sandwich for lunch, sandwich for dinner, sandwich for snack. And when everything came crashing down on me last year and I couldn’t sleep, I got up and made myself a sandwich at three in the morning, another at five … I realized that I couldn’t go on like this and I said to myself same, ‘I want to take my shirt off on Instagram for the last time’”, Says the ex-NBA.

“No more bread, no more chocolate chip cookies, no more cakes … none of that. Now I only eat fruits, protein shakes, salads, fish, chicken, asparagus and other vegetables. All in very small portions which has helped me lose about 10 kilos. I started seeing things I hadn’t seen in 20 or 30 years, like a six-pack. And I haven’t had one of those since I was with the Miami Heat in 2006, ”he adds.

Workout routine

But diet is not the only thing that Shaquille O’Neal has modified since he has started to train regularly. “I do 20 minutes of cardio, and then a little chest, biceps, triceps, abs, and back. In total, about an hour a day. I still have pain in my hips and joints so I can’t be jumping and running. I will try to start running a bit though. An hour a day keeps Charles Barkley’s tummy away”He jokes about his friend.

Enlarge

Shaq has gotten in shape.novexbiotech

Finally, O’Neal shares some valuable advice for those who have a hard time caring for themselves, especially at certain ages. “The body is a temple and we have to keep it in shape. I know how things are, people 45 and older, we have even been great athletes, we have jobs, children, we come home late and we really don’t have much time to ourselves. We just want to sit, watch TV, rest, relax, and go to sleep. But if you can find an hour a day to go to the gym and get in shape, it will help you feel better, look better and do more things during the day, “he concludes.