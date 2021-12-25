From Spider-Man to Venom, which were the highest grossing superhero movies of this 2021.

The pandemic caused great havoc to the entertainment industry, especially the film industry, and this 2021 they have barely been recovering.

In that sense, during this 2021, various superhero films have been released, some of which have become the highest grossing, ranging from Spider-Man to Venom.

1. ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Before the end of 2021, the film industry has had a remarkable recovery in the market, especially thanks to superhero films like Spider-man.

In the superhero genre, it is not surprising that, thus far and with barely a week of release, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is positioned as the highest grossing film.

So far, worldwide it is indicated that the new Spiderman movie has managed to raise just over 750 million 080 thousand dollars, that is, 15 thousand 504 million 363 thousand 622 pesos.

2. ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

Another of the highest grossing superhero movie releases of the year was undoubtedly ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ by director Andy Serkis and starring Tom Hardy.

This is a sequel to its predecessor ‘Venom’ released in 2018 and whose continuation was released in 2021.

Although Venom is not a superhero as such, but an antihero, it reaches the second place in the highest grossing superhero films of the year with 498 million 595 thousand 676 dollars, that is, 10 thousand 306 million 112 thousand 229 pesos.

3. ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings’, also from Marvel Studios, has been placed in the third place of the highest grossing superhero films of this 2021.

A surprise certainly being the introduction of a new character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and which made fans develop a sympathy for him.

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ managed to raise worldwide 431 million 956 thousand 458, that is, 9 thousand 928 million 660 thousand 934 pesos.

4. ‘Eternals’

Another film that has introduced new characters was ‘Eternals’, which although it was widely criticized before, during and after its premiere for including a gay kiss, this superhero film did not do so badly at the box office.

In fact, ‘Eternals’, a Marvel Studios film in which Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie participate, raised 399 million 639 thousand 574 dollars, just over 8 thousand 260 million 661 thousand 997 pesos.

5. ‘Black Widow’

The issue with ‘Black Widow’ was quite controversial, so much so that Disney and Marvel Studios won a lawsuit for releasing Scarlett Johansson’s solo film digitally only.

And it is that ‘Black Widow’ was one of the most affected superhero films during the pandemic, suffering a series of delays and the impossibility of seeing it in the cinema.

Even so, it has been placed as one of the highest grossing superhero films of the year with 379 million 631 thousand 351 dollars, that is, 7 thousand 847 million 086 thousand 321 pesos.

With information from SDP