CSAR URRUTIA

MADRID

Updated on Thursday, 18 November 2021 – 02:03

Occasional contracts are emerging as the longest-term contracts that companies can use to deal with work peaks. They will last three months and cannot be chained for more than five.

Temporality is probably the only common target of the three parties involved in the social dialogue. The path chosen to tackle what is considered one of the structural ills of the Spanish labor market is already a matter in which there is less unanimity.

In an ordinary year for the Spanish labor market such as 2019, the employment offices registered around 20 million contracts for 4.4 million employees, which offers an average turnover of 4.5 contracts per worker every 12 months. This is a figure that includes a wide variety of contract durations, since the range of temporality begins with one-day contracts with the bulk of discharges from work for a duration of less than seven days.

By sectors, one can think of very seasonal businesses such as hospitality or agriculture, although it is surprising that it is precisely the Administration that most resorts to temporary hiring and triggers the rate in the entire Spanish labor market, especially in areas such as the health or education.

The novelty that the Government put on the table of the social dialogue yesterday is that of the occasional contracts, which will be framed as a variety of temporary contracts and will occupy the space that today is filled by the most ephemeral temporary contracts.

New occasional contracts must be justified by production reasons such as a peak of activity in companies and may not last more than three months. Nor will companies be able to chain different occasional contracts with different workers to circumvent these limits, since in itself, The job that falls into this category will have a maximum duration of five months.

The text being negotiated points to the legal framework distinguishing sectors and companies. Employers have forced these distinctions as part of their defense of temporality as a flexible measure with which businesses can adapt to the circumstances of their activity.

Thus, for example, agriculture is excluded from the general limitations because it is subject to a lot of field work. Depending on the size, there will be more or less capacity for more temporary contracts. Companies with between one and five workers may make an occasional contract; those between 101 and 500 may hire 15 contracts or 7% of the workforce and those with more than 500, 30 or 4% of the total

Thus, apart from the occasional ones, according to the approach transferred yesterday to companies and unions, many of the contracts that are temporary today will become fixed within the fixed-discontinuous modality, while many others will be training. Each of these categories with its own limitations. Both in the alternation training program and the professional practice program, they can be subscribed for between three months and two years for alternation training courses, without distinctions between the different degrees of training.

In the case of contracts for the acquisition of professional practice, this period shall be six months per year. The table will continue negotiating on age and on the possibility of signing part-time training contracts.

