12/15/2021 at 13:06 CET

In the wake of Jessica Barraza’s lawsuit last month, six employees and former employees have jointly filed for indictment. Before Tesla for fostering a culture of rampant sexual harassment at its Fremont factory in California. In separate complaints filed Tuesday in Alameda County Superior Court, the women said were constantly subjected to boos, unwelcome advances, physical contact and discrimination at work.

Jessica Brooks, one of the women who sued Tesla, alleges that she was harassed on her first day at the factory. She claims that a supervisor told her male subordinates that “They will keep an eye on the new girl”. Brooks says the bullying was so constant that eventually stacked boxes around his workstation to prevent coworkers from whistling at him. Brooks also claims that he complained about the situation to Tesla’s human resources department. The company supposedly He responded by moving Brooks to a different part of the factory rather than addressing the situation directly.

“I was so tired of unwanted attention and men gaping at me that I proceeded to create barriers around myself just so I could get some reassurance,” Brooks told The Washington Post. “That was something that I felt was necessary just to be able to do my job.”

When Jessica Barraza sued Tesla last month, she said she was subject to “nightmare” working conditions at the company’s Fremont plant. Barraza’s lawsuit described a factory floor that looked more like “a rough archaic construction site or a frat house (Frat houses are houses where college kids from the United States live)“ than the factory of one of the most advanced electric vehicle manufacturers in the country. Most of the seven women who have sued Tesla have related the abuse they experienced to the behavior of CEO Elon Musk.