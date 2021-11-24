It is no secret to anyone that fashion is like a wheel of fortune, because it is continually in motion and we must be aware of trends.

The cold is one of the climates that can be easily fought with different warm clothes, but many times glamor or sensuality can be left aside.

As absurd as it may seem, this end of the year has been the ideal for transparencies to be placed at the top of the pyramid of trends.

Celebrities such as Thalía, Adamari López, Ana Barbara, Alessandra Rosaldo, and Belinda have shown that transparent and sensual garments are not exclusive to an age or a sector of women.

It is no secret to anyone that many women fear wearing this type of garment so striking, because age prejudices have led to stigmas being made within the way they dress.

Designers of the stature of Fendi, Christian Dior or Sacai have dared to use transparencies as a leading look in their fall-winter 2021 collections.

The transparencies have been stolen this end of the year. Photo: .

It should be noted that the most important thing to use this type of garment is safety and it is in a neutral way, full of sober colors so that they become a luxurious accessory.

Thalia

One of those who has always shown how to use transparencies in an organic and sensual way is the singer of Mexican origin, Thalía, because not only in her most recent videos but also in her home she can be seen with these garments.

Tommy Mottola’s wife cannot stop using the transparencies at any time. Photo: IG / thalia

The interpreter has opted for solid colors, such as white, red, brown or black are the keys, while the fabrics can vary, even betting on the very fine point.

Adamari Lopez

The Puerto Rican star is one of the celebrities who has surprised with her impressive physical change this year, because in recent months she has let out her most sensual side.

The Telemundo host has left everyone speechless with her new look. Photo: IG / adamarilopez

It should be noted that firms such as Fendi are committed to garments of all kinds: from dresses, blouses, high-neck tops or long skirts, they are the ideal ones to play with translucent styling.

Ana Barbara

The famous Mexican regional singer is one of those who uses multiple layers to surprise with this micro trend during autumn-winter.

At 50 years old, Ana Bárbara looks more sensual than ever. Photo: IG / anabarbaramusic

And it is that the transparencies have brought to light the most sensual side of the star, and he has shared that it is an ideal look for the next Christmas parties.

Belinda

Christian Nodal’s fiancee is another of the famous fashionistas who has shown that sensuality and trends can be the same, and proof of this was her collection through the chiba platform, Shein.

Transparencies star in the new Belinda collection with Shein. Photo: Shein

Throughout the collection, the interpreter shares some transparent garments that can reveal the most sexy and daring side of anyone.

Alessandra rosaldo

Eugenio Derbez’s wife has always opted for transparent black presses, because at 50 years of age she can wear them with her forehead held high.

The Mexican star has shown sensuality on social networks. Photo: IG / alexrosaldo

The song is one of those that tries to combine a transparent blouse with a crop top or bralette underneath and a cardigan over it, but if we are talking about translucent skirts or dresses, stockings, leggings, socks and long boots are the ideal complement.

