George Weah he got fed up with scoring goals in his career as a footballer. A league champion with PSG and Milan, the Liberian forward won the admiration of European football to the point of becoming the first and only African player chosen as the best player in the world.

Weah received the Ballon d’Or in 1995, an award of historical value after his 44 goals in 50 games. Romário da Souza Faria was also a pure scorer. A nine of those from before, an area footballer who only needed a touch to get the ball into the back of the net. Romário was a killer all his life. In Brazil, in the Netherlands and in the Spanish league.

So much Weah What Romario they are today political leaders. They were in the field and they are now outside of it, in another area of ​​life, probably the most important. Everything depends on politics: health, education, justice, culture, security, infrastructure and even sport. “Soccer and politics are intrinsically related. I think it’s obvious from the social nature of soccer & rdquor;, considers Ramon Usall, sociologist and author of several books on politics and sport, the last of them, Futbolítica (Ara Llibres), a bible on the social, cultural and political relationship of various world football clubs.

George Weah became president of Liberia in 2017

Weah is currently President of Liberia. He retired from professional soccer in 2003 and, just two years later, decided to focus on the growth of his country. In 2005 he founded the Congress for Democratic Change, which lost the elections to Ellen Johnson Sirleaf’s Unity Party. The great argument of Sirleaf, trained at Harvard, was the little education received by Weah. “With all their education and experience, they have ruled the nation for hundreds of years and have done nothing & rdquor;said the former forward.

12 years later, and after passing through the Senate, Weah took his revenge and became president. “This is a case in which the international notoriety achieved has allowed that, even being disconnected from the political reality of his country for a long period of time, he had the authority to present himself to his compatriots as someone capable of solving their problems & rdquor;Usall comments to Sport Dossier.

The same is true of Kakhaber Kaladze, the former Ancelotti Milan winger who is now mayor of Tbilisi, Georgia’s capital, after a stint as energy minister. “These are examples that show that football, an irrational world, has become an asset so that someone who has made a career on the pitch has credibility to manage a country & rdquor;he insists.

TWO POLITICAL PROFILES

There are players who during their careers have spoken out in one political sense or another. Those who have had no qualms about publicly expressing their position, such as the case of Gerard Piqué with the self-determination referendum held in Catalonia in 2017, that of the Basque goalkeeper Jose Angel Iribar, which in 1978 was part of the national table of the nationalist party Herri Batasuna, or that of the Brazilian Socrates, which was deeply involved with the Corinthian Democracy – founded precisely within Corinthians – during the military dictatorship of Brazil so that, in the mid-1980s, the country would have elections with universal suffrage.

For Ramon Usall, there are two opposite profiles of footballers who have been involved in politics in different ways: “I would distinguish between the militant footballer from his conviction and the footballer who becomes a politician because he is a public figure and because certain parties have an interest in being given an electoral benefit due to his popularity & rdquor;.

Socrates it would be in the first package. Also the Algerians Mustapha Zitouni and Rachid Mekhloufi, who left the French team in 1957 to join the Algerian National Liberation Front in the middle of the war for independence. “Zitouni and Mekhloufi resigned from a headline position in the 1958 World Cup in Sweden because their commitment was to the fight for the freedom of their country and against colonialism. They renounced their privileged life to defend their ideals, which were above all else & rdquor ;, explains Usall, who specifies the characteristics of that homo politicus of football: “He is the player who has political convictions and has maintained them while he has played, in a more or less public way, such as Iribar, Oleguer or the Algerians Zitouni or Mekhloufi & rdquor ;, as opposed to those who “as public figures, and according to contemporary mechanisms of politics, are an attraction to attract votes & rdquor ;.

In this second group would be Weah and Romario, but also Zico and Pele, who during the 90s held an important position in the Government of Brazil. Both were ministers of Sports, although in different terms. Zico was between 1990 and 1992, in the period of Fernando Color de Mello; while Pelé was appointed by Fernando Henrique Cardoso in 1994, maintaining his position until 1998.

Currently, Romário is vice president of the Senate of Brazil. He was a deputy in Parliament from 2011 to 2015 with the Socialist Party, before joining the Podemos labor party, with which he acceded to the Senate in 2015, becoming one of the main persecutors of corruption in the Brazilian Football Confederation. “All of them are public figures who have been tempted by politics & rdquor ;, says Usall, who is asked a question: are the footballers who have dedicated themselves to politics more on the left or more on the right? “If we focus on footballers who have dedicated themselves to politics, they are mostly not from the left. It is much easier to dedicate oneself to politics having been a footballer from options that support the status quo than on the contrary & rdquor ;, he argues, although he admits that most of the media pronouncements during the stage on the pitch are linked to the left.

FEAR OF SAYING

Some footballers, a minority, have decided to go public with their political ideology during their careers despite the unspoken threat of an undermined image.

Pique, which has never spoken in favor or against the independence of Catalonia, received whistles for years in practically all the stadiums of the League. Even wearing the colors of the Spanish team. “It is clear that when someone leaves the status quo it is a certain detriment. While going to play with the national team, if you are elected, is a political act without negative connotation, when someone leaves the established norm it generates an evident prejudice & rdquor ;, comments Usall, who highlights the example of Oleguer Dams, who asked Luis Aragonés not to summon him with the ‘Red’ for his ideals. “When he manifested himself politically, it meant the loss of certain commercial contracts. Throughout history we have had many footballers who have not been overcome by fear and have decided to maintain their ideological convictions, like Oleguer & rdquor ;, concludes the writer.

Other examples of political footballers: Gianni rivera, the first Italian to win the Ballon d’Or with Milan, he was a deputy in the Parliament of his country with Christian Democracy and a member of the European Parliament; the legendary Bebeto remains a deputy in Rio de Janeiro since 2011, the former Belgian player and coach Marc wimots he was senator from 2003 to 2005 -until he got tired-, the ex-athletic Thomas Reñones he was a councilor in Marbella and, later, acting mayor until he was arrested and convicted of corruption; while the forward Cuauhtémoc White He is now governor of the Mexican state of Morelos.

Who did not achieve his goal was Andriy Shevchenko, which was left without parliamentary representation in Ukraine in the 2012 elections.

Some active political footballers

Romário da Souza – Vice President of the Senate – Brazil

George Weah – President – Liberia

Kakhaber kaladze – Mayor – Tbilisi (Georgia)

Cuauhtémoc White – Governor – Morelos (Mexico)