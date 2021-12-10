12/10/2021 at 1:45 PM CET

Miguel Centeno

The Unió Esportiva Santboiana does not rest, after the impeccable success of organizing the 2021 Melé Tournament, definitely the best quarry tournament in Spain with a very good balance for the Dean Club, where the champions by categories have been: U8: CAU Valencia, U10: Marbella, U12: UE Santboiana, U14: UE Santboiana, U16: UE Santboiana, U18: CR Sant Cugat. For five days they have gathered in three fields up to 1,800 boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 18, being a success of participation.

Santboiana Sub-14 winner of the 2021 Melé Tournament

| Jordi Elias

The quarry relief moves to veterans, that again and for the fourth year, the Dean organizes on Saturday, December 11, the Veterans Meeting “IV RUGBY MEMORIAL, FERRO SANT BOI & rdquor ;.

One more year the Santboiana leads this Encounter with the aim to honor all rugby players who are no longer with us in its centennial year of the Club.

This year seven clubs will participate: UE Santboiana, XV Matusalem Sant Cugat, CNB Veterans Rugby, 4 Rius GeiEG, Corralito Rugby Club, eGòtics RC – Deixalles and CAT Central-Pata Negra-Martorell.

Like every edition, the “IV RUGBY MEMORIAL, HIERRO SANT BOI & rdquor; will have a solidarity side with donations that will go destined for La Marató de TV3, this year dedicated to mental illness. For this reason, a “row zero & rdquor; to make donations outside the inscriptions or contributions of sponsors, institutions, followers, partners, individuals, etc.