This 2021 there have been great moments in the ring, so many that it is difficult to choose the best. To be fair, we are going to be guided by the awards issued annually by the World Boxing Council (WBC) after the fan votes. They chose Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez as the best of the year, for his victory against Caleb Plant, becoming the undisputed champion of super middleweight and the first Latino to be the monarch of the four organisms: WBC, WBA, WBO and IBFNot to mention that in the last 11 months he beat three world champions to snatch the title from them.

The knockout of the year went to Oscar Valdez for his triumph over Miguel Berchelt; the Puerto Rican Amanda serrano –WBC and WBO featherweight world champion– was honored as the fighter of the year; the face to face between Tyson fury Y Deontay Wilder, who conquered the first, was designated as the fight of the year; the most dramatic match was the tie between the American Jermell charlo and the Argentine Brian Castaño in the super welterweight, while the revelation of the year went to the Australian George Kambosos.

A year in which the withdrawal of the Filipino was confirmed Manny pacquiao, the only winner of twelve titles in eight different categories; in which heavyweight Anthony Joshua lost to Oleksandr Usyk the belts of the AMB, the FIB and the OMB after showing himself far from his best version; and in which the great moment of Spanish boxing was certified. Sandor Martin Not only did he retain the title of European super lightweight champion, he stormed the United States by defeating the former world champion Mikey Garcia; Kerman Lejarraga conquered the title of Europe in a second weight and defends it, and Kiko Martinez He was once again proclaimed featherweight world champion by knocking out the defending champion, the British Kid galahad.

A year in which Spanish boxing returned from the Tokyo Olympics with three diplomas, those of Gabriel Escobar, Gazi Jalidov and a Enmanuel Reyes Pla who made history on November 2 by taking bronze in the ABA World Cups and in girls, two new European champions, Joana Suarez, Mary Romero, who joined Joana pastrana Y Melania Sorroche, giving for the first time 4 champions (although Pastrana announced his retirement).

A 2021 in which the power of the promoter has been confirmed Matchroom and the platform DAZN to show the best boxing and that has been defined by himself Mauricio Sulaiman, president of the World Boxing Council (WBC), as the best in the history of the noble art of the ring.

