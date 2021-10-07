Related news

The pressure that falls on the children of the great stars of the world of sport is not trivial and is not always managed in the best possible way, but the opposite example is found in Jessica (Bradenton, Florida, 1993) and Nelly korda (Bradenton, Florida, 1998). The world of golf has found in these sisters a couple who treasures quality in abundance and who are the two protagonists of the year in this sport. In the next six days they want to demonstrate this condition.

The Solheim Cup, the equivalent of Ryder cup for women’s golf, it is played this week with the aim of seeing which part of the world dominates this sport: USA or Europe. In 2023 this competition will travel to Spain for the first time in its history, but, for now, this year it will be necessary to move to Toledo (but that of Ohio) to enjoy the competition between the two continents. The 12 best players in the Ladies European Tour rival those of the Ladies Professional Golf Association to decide who reigns in the world for the next two years.

After the last edition went to the hands of the old continent, the sisters have proposed to expand their legacy after being the only relatives in history who have disputed this competition. Jessica and Nelly were in 2019 in Scotland, but they could not do anything for their country to win. Of course, they won all their matches at the 14th hole; that is to say, they thrashed every time they picked up the stick.

Nelly Korda and Jessica Korda, during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games .

Considered as two of the best female golfers in the world today, they favor the North American team with the aim that the USA once again regain the hegemony of this legendary tournament. It is worth remembering the format of this tournament, where the first two days are reserved for four matches of foursomes (alternate strokes) and another four of fourball (best ball) each, and the last one for the two individual matches. There are 28 points at stake.

Cloudy past

Both are daughters of the Czech tennis player Petr Korda, which became number two in the world in 1998, the same year in which it prevailed in the Australian Open. His mother also has a lot to say in his passion for sports since Regina Rajchrtová He was a professional tennis player. The eccentric player stayed at the gates of Roland Garros when he lost to Jim Courier in 1992 and was left with only 10 titles in singles tournaments and as many in doubles.

Of course, the Czech is almost remembered more for the episode that marked his career: a positive for Nandrolone that he was 12 months off the slopes and after which he retired at 32 years old. His career was shorter for this matter, becoming the first tennis player to step on the top 10 of the ATP that he was caught consuming a prohibited substance. This shadow of doping has not only hung over him, but also over his children. He was Jessica’s first caddy, for example.

His other son, Sebastian, did follow his example in the tennis world and fight to make a dent in the ATP. The 21-year-old is number 45 in the world and it could also be said that it is being his year: he won his first ATP title in 2021 in Parma. He has been a professional for three seasons, although he is still framed in the championship NextGen. He is in the best ranking of his career and wants to surpass his father.

The best

Jessica is the oldest child in this prolific family. He had set the bar quite high with six wins on the LPGA circuit and in this 2021 he has achieved a great victory in the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. In his youth, he tried gymnastics and figure skating, but soon realized that his thing was golf. During his career he found a serious morphological problem in his face, which caused him severe headaches. In 2018 he underwent a surgery that ended them and his career entered a new landscape.

Nelly Korda, with the gold of Tokyo 2020 .

But since her sister made the leap to professionalism, there is no color with the performance of one and the other. He has already achieved six victories on the LPGA circuit, but this season he has exceeded the bet by taking the Olympic gold with only 23 years. The dream began in 2016, after standing out in the junior categories, but it would not be until 2018, at the age of 20, when he would get his first title on the professional scene.

His 2021 is a dream to have also done with him Women’s PGA Championship and is the current number one in the world. The Korda midfielder was always clear that he would dedicate himself to this sport and has always praised the importance of Petr in his successes: “My father always remarks that we have to give time to everything that happens, enjoy the victories and learn from the defeats, which professional athletes usually do not do because there is no time, there is always a trip or a tournament “.

The legacy of these two golfers can be immense at the end of their careers. It should be noted that they are still at a very young age and that, especially Nelly, have many years ahead of them to continue dominating the world scene. Still, the feat of leading the North American team to victory in a Solheim Cup is unique. They will try to repeat their 2019 performance, although they will need the help of the rest of the team to lift the title next Monday.

