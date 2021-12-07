Life gives surprises, like Mark Jones, a young graduate of Southern University, Louisiana, where he studied for a degree in marketing, and after several jobs he undertook a pool cleaning business that makes you $ 89,000 a year today.

Mark went to college and has worked as an “expert” at Apple; sales manager for an Acura dealership; and how Assistant Manager at Enterprise Rent-A-Car earning approximately $ 29,000 per year.

The young man tells CNBC Make It that his wife wanted a house with a pool and he gave it to her. And he confesses that until that moment he did not know anything about maintenance, not even how to turn on the filter system.

At that time he lost his job at Enterprise and he dedicated himself to Uber and Lyft, where he explains that heTo very well and since he could manage his time as he wanted, he began to develop his entrepreneurial sense.

Mark started taking care of his own pool maintenance and drove over to his local supply store where he learned more about the subject.

His neighbors they began to notice that he was doing very well and one of them offered to pay him. “I thought it was easy,” Jones said.

With the pandemic, in March 2020, Mark noted that Uber and Lyft business was running out in New Orleans, where he has his home and lives with his wife, Tabatha, and their three children.

It was then that he began to work with the cleaning of swimming pools and quickly the activity became his main income source, to the degree that he is on track to earn approximately $ 89,000 annually.

To find clients, Mark used Google Maps satellite mode to find nearby homes with pools.

“I saw only in my subdivision, there were 38 groups. I started handing out brochures and, from there, in a week, I had five accounts, ”says the entrepreneur. “I remember thinking, as long as I can match what I was earning on Enterprise, my family will be fine. Therefore, As long as I earn $ 1,200, every two weeks, everything will be fine “.

Mark began charging between $ 600 and $ 1,000 for service and Between March and December 2020, he earned approximately $ 44,000.

This year the business has done well and between January and April 2021, it received $ 29,514, which allows it to estimate that can earn $ 88,542 this year, although he hopes to achieve a little more.

“Six figures is where I want to be: to be above $ 100,000 dollars”says Mark, hoping to make the most of the summer months.

Mark Jones began uploading videos to TikTok where he explains the work of cleaning pools and some have gone viral, so much so that he currently has more than 2 million followers.

