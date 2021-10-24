Related news

Instagram is immersed in a process of constant change in Spain. We have seen it with the inclusion of several new features, such as the ability to upload content from Instagram for desktop. Now, the social network announces new functions that will reach both the contents of the main feeds and to Instagram Reels.

Of course, one of those that becomes official is to be able to upload content from the computer. A novelty that will greatly help content creators who work from a desktop suite, since they will be able to publish both photos and videos, in the latter case, in less than a minute.

But in addition, there are improvements such as suggestions for raising funds for non-profit organizations and the collaborations o Collabs, which allow more than one author to be highlighted in a publication for feeds or for Reels that have several members in their preparation.

Collaborations and collection

It is quite common that when publishing content in Reels or standard publications, users who have participated in the creation of said content be tagged next to the user who uploads it to their account. Now, collaborations will allow creating content with shared authorship.

When tagging our friends, we can tag other users and tag their accounts as collaborators. In that case, both accounts will appear in the author section of the content and will be shared for the lists of the followers of both users. Both visits and likes will be shared and the comment thread will also be shared.

The Reels also get better with 3 new additions: Superbeat, Dynamic and 3D lyrics. The first is a function to apply effects to the rhythm of songs and the second, together with the third, are new effects to show the lyrics of those same songs on the screen. The idea is that they serve to create much simpler musical montages.

Regarding fundraising, Instagram is adding new ways and suggestions to encourage it and facilitate its procedure. When we start a collection to make a collection, an option will appear to select non-profit organizations. Next to this, a button will also appear to add said collection to a separate publication. Now we can do it directly from our profile.

