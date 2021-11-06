

Barcelona and Celta drew 3-3 in Balaídos.

Photo: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce / .

A goal by Iago Aspas at the last minute culminated the act of rebellion of RC Celta in Balaídos, to draw 3-3 against FC Barcelona. The party lost by three goals at halftime, after a first part of enormous punch from the Catalan team, which ended up accusing the Losses due to injury of Ansu Fati, Eric García and Nico González.

Sergi Barjuan kept in his farewell the team that had won in Kiev. It took little to subdue Celta during the first half, an absent, unrecognizable team, despite the fact that Aspas failed only against Ter Stegen at minute 2.

Barcelona responded immediately: two approaches, two goals. Without having full control, his punch was devastating. In an action badly defended by Celta, Ansu Fasti took out a great loot. He picked up a pass from Jordi Alba, stood before Hugo Mallo and, also with Tapia in front, took a dry shot, a surprisingly strange goal for Dituro.

Barcelona domain

The next occasion was also lethal. Nico González dribbled over Denis Suárez, went to the baseline, passed the ball back and from outside the area Busquets nailed the ball into the goal. Two pitches, two goals.

Barcelona adjusted well to the game’s script. With spaces between the lines, he was able to move with ease. Ansu Fati tried again midway through the first half. Celta showed his worst version in attack. No depth, little overflow, little hit. He hardly had opportunities: Aspas tried with a free kick; Tapia was forced to finish off a corner kick.

The lack of celestial aim contrasted with the Catalan efficiency. Celta was slow to stop Barcelona. In a play of pencils, spun to perfection from behind with several short passes, with the hierarchy of Nico González to unbalance, Memphis headed a cross from Jordi Alba. That third goal was a flash of lightning that dazzled Balaídos in a brilliant first half of Barcelona, ​​only stained by the Ansu Fati’s muscle injury.

Celtic Resurrection

Celta opened the second half with another rhythm, a more lively, faster, much more vertical team. Tapia warned two minutes later with a dangerous shot that Lenglet stopped. Shortly after, in a dizzying sky-blue attack, the ball reached the left, where Javi Galán appeared: he shot hard, Ter Stegen cleared badly and Aspas took advantage of the gift to score.

That initial intensity of Eduardo Coudet’s team faltered, despite the fact that it continued to dominate. He seized the ball, he put Barcelona in trouble, but I don’t think much danger. The Catalan team was deflated without Ansu Fati and without Nico González, also injured. Celta pressed again: Galhardo requested a penalty from Mingueza, the referee annulled by hand a goal from Nolito. The visiting resistance broke with a center from Cervi that nodded to goal Nolito.

Barcelona reacted to that goal. He managed to slow down Celta’s push at times. And he approached the Galician goal with a long shot by Riqui Puig or a shot to the crossbar by De Jong.

Celta, with faith but with less freshness, maintained their plan to go for the third goal, energetic, locking up the rival, with shots from Araujo, Javi Galán and one final from Aspas from outside the area in the last minute to tie the game, award for a huge act of football rebellion in Balaídos.

Data sheet:

3. RC Celta de Vigo: Dituro; Hugo Mallo (Kevin, min. 45), Aidoo, Murillo (Araujo, min. 69), Javi Galán; Tapia (Cervi, min. 65); Solari (Beltrán, min. 45), Denis Suárez, Nolito; Aspas and Galhardo

3. FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Mingueza, Eric García (Araujo, min. 45), Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Nico González (Riqui Puig, min. 58), Busquets, De Jong; Gavi (Abde, min. 79), Memphis, Ansu Fati (Balde, min. 45)

Goals: 0-1 Ansu Fati min. 4; 0-2 Busquets, min. 17; 0-3 Memphis (min. 34); 1-3 Blades (min. 51); 2-3 Nolito (min. 73); 3-3 Blades (min. 96)

Referee: Hernández Hernández (Canarian school). He admonished Solari (min. 37), Tapia (min. 55) by Celta; to Eric García (min. 29), Busquets (min. 88), Ter Stegen (min. 92), Abde (min. 94) and De Jong (min. 95) by Barcelona

Incidents: Match corresponding to the thirteenth day of LaLiga Santander played at the Abanca Balaídos stadium before 13,146 spectators. RC Celta paid homage to exporter Sergio Álvarez before the start of the match, who took the honor kick.

