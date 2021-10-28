Cryptocurrency exchange FTX is paying to run a commercial during the National Football League Super Bowl championship game in 2022. Millions of people will learn about cryptocurrencies! Bravo Sam Bankman-Fried!

According to CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX will air its first Super Bowl ad in 2022.

Of course we’re doing the Super Bowl thing. Would you really expect us not to? In fact, we wanted to buy the Super Bowl itself, but they don’t accept crypto yet. So we settle for buying advertising time.

In fact, the Super Bowl is one of the most watched sporting events out there, with just over 96 million viewers. This is the main reason FTX buys this ad.

As a fun fact, FTX has its name on MLB umpires, an NBA area, and now a Super Bowl ad.

Likewise, FTX, which recently received a $ 25 billion valuation, has been acquiring sports associations.

FTX platform buys Super Bowl ad

According to information from Bloomberg, FTX bought an ad for the upcoming NFL Super Bowl for an undisclosed amount. Which is said to take advantage of the game’s high audience.

FTX is seeking an advertising touchdown. The crypto exchange has purchased an ad for this year’s Super Bowl – the crown jewel of sorts in its push to corner the sports sponsorship arena https://t.co/bSu8v8ilzO – Bloomberg (@business) October 26, 2021

Specifically, Super Bowl LVI will be on February 13, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Incidentally, FTX did not provide a comment on how much the ad was purchased for or what the content will consist of.

However, according to sportingnews.com, the 30-second ads for Super Bowl LV in 2021 ran for roughly $ 5.5 million.

Ultimately, Bankman-Fried pointed out that sports sponsorships make sense. Because “sports fans are twice as likely to know about cryptocurrencies as non-sports fans.

“We invite everyone to check it out and be here to help them on their journey. There is no bigger and more common event to share a message like that than the Super Bowl.

Furthermore, Bankman-Fried added: “Our message throughout this year has been that cryptocurrencies are safe, accessible. And they are ready for the mainstream.

Tom Brady offers Bitcoin to a fan

Notably, seven-time Super Bowl champion, FTX co-owner Tom Brady offers Bitcoin to a Bucs fan who returned the ball on the 600th touchdown pass.

In this regard, Bankman-Fried said: “Not every day you get the ball from Tom Brady’s 600th touchdown pass and you return it. And not every day they give you a Bitcoin. FTX was happy to support Tom in thanking this fan for his generosity. “

We’re in. One whole #bitcoin it is! Time to make the trade. 🤝 – FTX – Built By Traders, For Traders (@FTX_Official) October 25, 2021

Finally, cryptocurrencies continue to spread, what is your opinion about it? Let us know in the comment box.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Jeff Bezos: «It is dangerous not to evolve. If you want to guarantee your extinction, stop evolving.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related