Cryptocurrency exchange FTX.US, based in the United States, has just expanded its market for non-fungible tokens (NFT) allowing the sale of Ethereum and Solana.

Specifically, FTX announced in a statement that it will now trade and list its Ethereum-based NFT. The platform will support ERC-721 collectibles.

Notably, in a tweet from the exchange, Wednesday marks the first time the platform has allowed Ethereum NFT on its nascent NFT market. Which was released on October 11, 2021.

“We are excited to expand our NFT market. Allowing users to buy, sell and display their Ethereum NFTs. Along with their Solana NFTs for the first time. Probably nothing.

As a fun fact, FTX.US is now the first and only NFT market, offering both Ethereum and Solana NFTs.

As the data from The Block shows, Ethereum is still the top Blockchain for NFT. This is because many of the major NFT markets, such as OpenSea and SuperRare, primarily mint and sell their NFTs as ERC-721 tokens.

The release comes about a month after Solana-based NFT’s debut. In fact, currently FTX.US traders can now buy Ethereum and Solana-based NFTs.

“By adding Ethereum NFT, FTX.US seeks to make up for lost time.”

After all, the FTX platform has added a variety of Ethereum NFT collections to its NFT market. The collections include:

Bored Ape Yacht ClubMutant Ape Yacht ClubMeebitsPudgy PenguinsDoodlesCrypToadsWorld of WomenBlitmap

Additionally, a trailer released by FTX on November 23 suggests that CryptoPunks and Cool Cats will appear on the market in the future.

By the way, Brett Harrison, President of FTX.US, said at a press conference: 2Users could eventually use wallets like Metamask for Ethereum and Phantom for Solana. And so interact with FTX.US NFT. There is more value in adopting accessibility first.

Payment options

As a final point, FTX NFTs will offer the same payment options for Ethereum NFTs as Solana collectibles. Including the ability to buy in US dollars. Using a credit card or money, through an ACH transfer or bank transfer.

Likewise, buyers can also use cryptocurrencies. And they can buy NFT through the FTX website or mobile app.

