11/01/2021 at 18:37 CET

.

Hungarian Marton fucsovics, which left the Italian on the road Fabio Fognini became the first rival of the Serbian Novak Djokovic, number one in the world, in the Masters 1000 in Paris while the Belarusian Ilya Ivashka, executioner of the Spanish Albert Ramos, will play against the Russian Daniil Medvedev, current champion.

Fucsovics knocked down Fabio Fognini in one of the most intense duels of the first day, of almost three hours of play and resolved in three sets (6-1, 6-7 (6) and 7-6 (5)).

The 29-year-old tennis player from Nyiregyhaza, a finalist this year in Rotterdam and who travels through the circuit with the only success achieved three years ago in Geneva, makes his third appearance in Paris. He never made it past the second round. Three times before it coincided with Djokovic, the last this year at Wimbledon, and has never beaten the Serbian who returns to competition in Paris, where he has triumphed five times, most recently in 2019.

The current champion, the Russian Daniil Medvedev, who won the title last season, also has an opponent at the Masters 1000 in Paris. The Russian, second favorite, will play with the Belarusianor Ilya Ivashka that in the first round he eliminated the Spanish Albert Ramos by 6-3 and 7-6 (2).

The player from Minsk achieved this year in Winston Salem the first and so far only trophy in his career. It took 96 minutes to seal his debut in Paris with victory and to beat the Spaniard. Only once as a professional has he played with Medvedev. It was in the confrontation between Belarus and Russia in 2018 and Ivashka He beat the world number two 7-6 (2) and 6-4.