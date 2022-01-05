01/05/2022 at 19:07 CET

.

The Copa del Rey crosses the path of Fuenlabrada and Cádiz, two teams with erratic seasons that currently occupy relegation places in the two highest categories of Spanish football.

Given the circumstances, some might think that the tournament comes in an untimely way but the reality is that both are looking for a triumph that gives them confidence and then be able to transfer this to the league competition.

Follow this edition of the Copa del Rey on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

In the case of Fuenlabrada, it has already left Alzira and San Sebastián de los Reyes on the road. Those have been his only two joys in the middle of a streak of thirteen games without knowing the victory in LaLiga SmartBank that so far has not been broken in the last two games, with the arrival of Sergio Pellicer to the bench.

For his part in Cádiz his coach, Álvaro Cervera, has rejected the idea that it is convenient for the team to fall into the Cup to focus on the League despite the fact that it has seen the difficulties that arise in recent days become more acute as it is conditioned by the losses it suffers.

The covid-19 pandemic has affected the workforce with virulence, who before facing last Monday’s match at home against Sevilla (0-1) could only train regularly with fourteen players, while for this Cup appointment there are up to eleven casualties, with which the call is made up of seventeen footballers .

This has affected the preparation of the matches, although one of the players who may be available is defender Juan Cala, who did not play due to suspension against Sevilla.

Cervera tends to line up unusual players in Cup matches, but taking into account the losses that have been coming together and the difficulties in forming a line-up, it is likely that some of the men who took to the pitch against Sevilla will repeat.

Probable lineups

Fuenlabrada: Morro; Iribas, Sotillos, Pulido, Pol Valentín; Cristóbal, Arturo Molina; Anderson, Zozulya, Mula; and Soldano.

Cadiz: Gil; Chapela, Cala, Chust, Espino; Alarcón, Álex Fernández, Bastida, Alejo; Osmajic and Andone.

Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano (Extremadura)

Stadium: Fernando Torres

Hour: 16:00.