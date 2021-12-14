12/15/2021 at 00:20 CET

Fuenlabrada’s agonizing round pass in the Copa del Rey brought consequences in the form of dismissal. Shortly after finishing the match against San Sebastián de los Reyes in the second round, the Madrid team announced the departure of their coach, Jose Luis Oltra.

“CF Fuenlabrada has decided to end the bond that united it with José Luis Oltra. The coach closes his stage after arriving at the Club last February. From CF Fuenlabrada we want to thank José Luis Oltra and the coaching staff who arrived together to him, Fran Blanco and Marcos Chena, their work and dedication. We wish them the best of luck in their future, “the club said in a statement.

Fuenla certified their pass to the next phase of the Cup after their victory in a more than tight penalty shootout (4-5). The duel had reached the end of regulation time without goals and there were no goals in overtime, so the tie went to the maximum penalties.

Oltra arrived at the Madrid team last February to replace José Ramón Sandoval.

The Madrid team is mired in the league in relegation positions, occupying position 19 with only 19 points in their locker and has already accumulated several games without winning.