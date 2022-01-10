Bob Saget, Instagram

Hollywood is mourning the confirmation of the death of actor and host Bob Saget, 65, who was found in his room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida.

Saget, who became known for his role as Danny Tanner on “Full House,” had been touring the city since September last year with his stand-up show, which was scheduled to continue through May 2022.

According to the post, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and the fire department responded to a call around 4:00 p.m. after hotel security found Saget in his room. He was pronounced dead at the scene, but the circumstances of his death are still unknown.

The actor was on tour, visiting various destinations throughout the state of Florida, including Orlando.

On Saturday night, he was in Jacksonville performing at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall.

The authorities confirmed the death of the actor through social networks: “Earlier today, agents were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando by a man who was irresponsive in a room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced dead in his report. Detectives found no signs of drug use. “

Local police said the coroner’s office will determine the cause of his death.

Saget, who was married with three children, had performed in Florida hours before he died.

He seemed happy and calm in his last Instagram post, which was full of positivity and joy, commenting on his performance on Saturday night (8):

“Okay, I loved the show tonight at @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville. Very good audience. Lots of positivity. It happened last night in Orlando and also on Hard Rock Live. Very grateful and funny audience. Thanks again to @comediantimwilkins for the opening. I had no idea that I did a two hour set tonight. I went back to comedy like when I was 26 years old. I think I am finding my new voice and loving every moment of it. Alright see you in two weeks Jan 28-29 @pbimprov with my brother @therealmikeyoung – and check out BobSaget.com for my 2022 dates… I go everywhere until I get the special photo. And it probably goes on because I’m addicted to this sh * t. Peace ”, he pointed out.