Golden Globes 2022: Full List of Award Nominees

Despite the bad reviews, the Golden Globes recently announced their list of nominees for the awards of the cinema and the TV to celebrate a ceremony that unfortunately will not be televised.

After widespread criticism led the Golden Globes organization to lose its televised awards ceremony and review its membership, the Foreign Press Association of Hollywood went ahead with the announcement of nominees for its film and television awards despite skepticism from the entertainment industry.

As it has for many years, the HFPA convened reporters at the Beverly Hilton on Monday to announce their picks for the 79th Golden Globes.

However, on this occasion, there was no fanfare or immediate celebrations of the various celebrities.

It should be noted that the 79th edition of the Golden Globes 2022 will take place on January 9.

one

Best Drama Movie

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”.

two

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Cyrano”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Tick, Tick … Boom!”

“West Side Story”.

3

Best director

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”;

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”;

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”;

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”;

Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”.

4

Best Actress, Drama

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”;

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”;

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”;

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”;

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”.

5

Best Actor, Drama

Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”; J

Avier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”;

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”;

Will Smith, “King Richard”;

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

6

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, “Annette”;

Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”;

Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”;

Emma Stone, “Cruella”;

Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”.

7

Best Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”;

Ariana DeBose “West Side Story”;

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”;

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard;

Ruth Negga, “Passing”.

8

Best Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”;

Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”;

Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”;

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”;

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog.”

9

Best Foreign Language Film

“Compartment No. 6” (Finland, Russia, Germany; original title: “Hytti No. 6”);

“The Hand of God” (Italy; original title: “È stata la mano di Dio”; title in Spanish: “Fue la mano de Dios”);

“A Hero” (France, Iran; original title: “Ghahreman”; title in Spanish: “A hero”);

“Parallel mothers” (Spain).

10

Best Animated Film

“Charm”,

“Flee”,

“Luca”,

“My Sunny Maad”,

“Raya and the Last Dragon”.

eleven

Best screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”;

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”;

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”;

Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up”;

Aaron Sorkin, “Being the Ricardos”.

12

Best Original Music

Alexandre Desplat, “The French Dispatch”;

Germaine Franco, “Encanto”;

Jonny Geenwood, “The Power of the Dog”;

Alberto Iglesias, “Parallel Mothers”;

Hans Zimmer, “Dune”.