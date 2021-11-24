2022 Grammy Awards: Full list of nominees revealed
The ceremony of the accolades It will be held in person at the end of January 2022 and they have finally released the list of nominees, in fact, C. Tangana, Pablo Alborán and Nathy Peluso are on it.
As you may recall, a couple of days ago the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards were presented, starring Camilo, Rubén Blades, Edgar Barrera, C Tangana and Juliana Velásquez.
Now the list of the 2022 Grammy Awards, the first musical awards of the next year, is released.
The 64th edition of the Grammy Awards will be held on January 31, 2022 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California and will be broadcast on CBS and in Latin America, as usual, they will be seen on the signal. by TNT.
The nominations were announced on November 23, 2021 by CEO Harvey Mason Jr. during a live broadcast via the Recording Academy’s social media.
1
Best New Artist
FINNEAS
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby keem
Glass Animals
Japanese breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo parks
Saweetie
Olivia rodrigo
2
Album of the year
We Are by Jon Batiste
Love for sale by Tony Bennet and Lady Gaga
Justin Bieber’s Justice
Planet Her from Deluxe
Happier Than Ever
Montero from Lil Nas X
Taylor Swift Evermore
Kanye West’s Donda
Back in my mind by HER
Sour by Olivia Rodrigo
3
Record of the year
I still have faith in you by Abba
I got a kick out of you by Lady Gaga and Tony Bennet
Right on time by Brandi Carlile
Happier than ever by Billie Eilish
Montero (Call me by your name) by Lil Nas X
Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo
Justin Bieber’s Peaches, Daniel Caesar
Freedom by Jon Batiste
Leave the door open by Silk Sonic
4
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber’s Justice
Planet Her by Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish
Sour by Olivia Rodrigo
Ariana Grande Positions
5
Best Pop Duo or Group Performance
I get a kick out of you from Tony Bennet and Lady Gaga
Lonely by Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
Butter – BTS
Butter by BTS Higher Power by Coldplay
Kiss me more by Doja Cat ft. SZA
6
Best Pop Performance
Happier than ever by Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande Positions
Drivers License
Anyone by Justin Bieber
Right on time by Brandi Carlile
7
Best Latin Pop Album
My Loves by Paula Arenas
Vertigo by Pablo Álboran
Old fashioned by Ricardo Arjona
My Camilo Hands
Mendó by Alex Cuba
Selena Gomez Revelation
8
Best Latin Urban Album
Bad Bunny’s last world tour
Jose de J Balvin
KG0516 by Karol G
Fearless of love and other demons by Kali Uchis
Rauw Alejandro’s Aphrodisiac
9
Best Latin Rock / Alternative Album
Look what you made me do Electric Diamond
Stop Stereo Pump
Origin of Juanes
Nathy Peluso’s Cramp
El Madrileño by C. Tangana
Sounds of Karma Resonanci by Zoé
10
Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem’s Family Ties with Kendrick Lamar
Up by Cardi B My Life by J Cole
Way 2 Sexy by Drake and Future
Thot Shitde Megan Thee Stallion
eleven
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Need to Know – Doja Cat
pride. is. the. devil – JCole & Lilbaby4PF
INDUSTRY BABY – by LilNasX & Jack Harlow
WUSYANAME – Tyler The creator, YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Tydollasign
Hurricane – Kanye West, The Weeknd & Lil Baby
12
Best Album Engineering (Non-Classic)
Cinema of The Marias
Dawn by Yebba
Hey Waht from Low Love
For Sale by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Notes with Attachments by Pirio Palladino and Blake Mills
13
Best rap album
The Off-Season – JCole
Certified Lover Boy – Drake
King’s Disease II – Nas
CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST – Tyler The Creator
WHERE – Kanye West
14
Non-Classic Producer of the Year
Jack Antonoff
Roget chahayed
Hit boy
Ricki reed
Mike elizondo
fifteen
Best dance recording
Hero – Afrojack and David Guetta
Loom – Olafur Arnalds
Before – James Blake
Heartbreak – Bonobo & TEEDinosaurs
You Can Do It – Caribouband
Alive – Rufus DuSol
The Business – Tiesto
16
Best musical film:
Summer of soul – Various artists
Music, Money, Madness … Jimi Hendrix in maui by Jimi Hendrix
Happier than ever: A love letter to LA by Billie Eilish
Inside by Bo Burnham
17
Best Music Video
Shot in the dar from AC / DC
Peaches by Justin Bieber
I get a kick out of you from Lady Gaga and Tony Bennet
Freedom by Jon Batiste
Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish
Montero (Call me by your name) by Lil Nas X
Good for 4 by Olivia Rodrigo
18
Best Soundtrack for Visual Media
One NIght in Miami
Respect
Cruella
Dear evan hansen
In The Heights
United States VS Billie Holiday
19
Best Alternative Album
Jubilee from Japanese Breakfast
Daddy’s Home by St Vincent
Collapsed in Sunbeams by Arlo Parks
Shore by Fleet Foxer
If i can’t have love, I Want power by Halsey
twenty
Song for visual media
Agatha All Along by Wandavision
Inside’s All Eyes On Me
All I Know So Far from Pink’s documentary
Fight For You by Judas and the Black Messiah
Here i Am by Respect
Speak Now from One Night In Miami
twenty-one
Best R&B Performance
Lost You Snoh Aalegra
Peaches by Justin Bieber
HER damage
Leave the door open by Silk Sonic
Pick up your feelings by Jazmine Sullivan