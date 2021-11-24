2022 Grammy Awards: Full list of nominees revealed

The ceremony of the accolades It will be held in person at the end of January 2022 and they have finally released the list of nominees, in fact, C. Tangana, Pablo Alborán and Nathy Peluso are on it.

As you may recall, a couple of days ago the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards were presented, starring Camilo, Rubén Blades, Edgar Barrera, C Tangana and Juliana Velásquez.

Now the list of the 2022 Grammy Awards, the first musical awards of the next year, is released.

The 64th edition of the Grammy Awards will be held on January 31, 2022 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California and will be broadcast on CBS and in Latin America, as usual, they will be seen on the signal. by TNT.

The nominations were announced on November 23, 2021 by CEO Harvey Mason Jr. during a live broadcast via the Recording Academy’s social media.

1

Best New Artist

FINNEAS

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby keem

Glass Animals

Japanese breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo parks

Saweetie

Olivia rodrigo

2

Album of the year

We Are by Jon Batiste

Love for sale by Tony Bennet and Lady Gaga

Justin Bieber’s Justice

Planet Her from Deluxe

Happier Than Ever

Montero from Lil Nas X

Taylor Swift Evermore

Kanye West’s Donda

Back in my mind by HER

Sour by Olivia Rodrigo

3

Record of the year

I still have faith in you by Abba

I got a kick out of you by Lady Gaga and Tony Bennet

Right on time by Brandi Carlile

Happier than ever by Billie Eilish

Montero (Call me by your name) by Lil Nas X

Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo

Justin Bieber’s Peaches, Daniel Caesar

Freedom by Jon Batiste

Leave the door open by Silk Sonic

4

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber’s Justice

Planet Her by Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish

Sour by Olivia Rodrigo

Ariana Grande Positions

5

Best Pop Duo or Group Performance

I get a kick out of you from Tony Bennet and Lady Gaga

Lonely by Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

Butter – BTS

Butter by BTS Higher Power by Coldplay

Kiss me more by Doja Cat ft. SZA

6

Best Pop Performance

Happier than ever by Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande Positions

Drivers License

Anyone by Justin Bieber

Right on time by Brandi Carlile

7

Best Latin Pop Album

My Loves by Paula Arenas

Vertigo by Pablo Álboran

Old fashioned by Ricardo Arjona

My Camilo Hands

Mendó by Alex Cuba

Selena Gomez Revelation

8

Best Latin Urban Album

Bad Bunny’s last world tour

Jose de J Balvin

KG0516 by Karol G

Fearless of love and other demons by Kali Uchis

Rauw Alejandro’s Aphrodisiac

9

Best Latin Rock / Alternative Album

Look what you made me do Electric Diamond

Stop Stereo Pump

Origin of Juanes

Nathy Peluso’s Cramp

El Madrileño by C. Tangana

Sounds of Karma Resonanci by Zoé

10

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem’s Family Ties with Kendrick Lamar

Up by Cardi B My Life by J Cole

Way 2 Sexy by Drake and Future

Thot Shitde Megan Thee Stallion

eleven

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Need to Know – Doja Cat

pride. is. the. devil – JCole & Lilbaby4PF

INDUSTRY BABY – by LilNasX & Jack Harlow

WUSYANAME – Tyler The creator, YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Tydollasign

Hurricane – Kanye West, The Weeknd & Lil Baby

12

Best Album Engineering (Non-Classic)

Cinema of The Marias

Dawn by Yebba

Hey Waht from Low Love

For Sale by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Notes with Attachments by Pirio Palladino and Blake Mills

13

Best rap album

The Off-Season – JCole

Certified Lover Boy – Drake

King’s Disease II – Nas

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST – Tyler The Creator

WHERE – Kanye West

14

Non-Classic Producer of the Year

Jack Antonoff

Roget chahayed

Hit boy

Ricki reed

Mike elizondo

fifteen

Best dance recording

Hero – Afrojack and David Guetta

Loom – Olafur Arnalds

Before – James Blake

Heartbreak – Bonobo & TEEDinosaurs

You Can Do It – Caribouband

Alive – Rufus DuSol

The Business – Tiesto

16

Best musical film:

Summer of soul – Various artists

Music, Money, Madness … Jimi Hendrix in maui by Jimi Hendrix

Happier than ever: A love letter to LA by Billie Eilish

Inside by Bo Burnham

17

Best Music Video

Shot in the dar from AC / DC

Peaches by Justin Bieber

I get a kick out of you from Lady Gaga and Tony Bennet

Freedom by Jon Batiste

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish

Montero (Call me by your name) by Lil Nas X

Good for 4 by Olivia Rodrigo

18

Best Soundtrack for Visual Media

One NIght in Miami

Respect

Cruella

Dear evan hansen

In The Heights

United States VS Billie Holiday

19

Best Alternative Album

Jubilee from Japanese Breakfast

Daddy’s Home by St Vincent

Collapsed in Sunbeams by Arlo Parks

Shore by Fleet Foxer

If i can’t have love, I Want power by Halsey

twenty

Song for visual media

Agatha All Along by Wandavision

Inside’s All Eyes On Me

All I Know So Far from Pink’s documentary

Fight For You by Judas and the Black Messiah

Here i Am by Respect

Speak Now from One Night In Miami

twenty-one

Best R&B Performance

Lost You Snoh ​​Aalegra

Peaches by Justin Bieber

HER damage

Leave the door open by Silk Sonic

Pick up your feelings by Jazmine Sullivan