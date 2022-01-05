TikTok Awards 2022 and the list of nominees Run to vote!

Recently, the full list of nominees to the TikTok Awards 2022, an event that rewards the best content creators in Latin America and is also expected by many fans.

The truth is that it cannot be denied that TikTok managed to establish itself as the favorite application of millions of Mexicans during the quarantine, in addition to catapulting hundreds of content creators to the peak of success, who will soon be recognized with an accolade at the TikTok Awards 2022.

It should be noted that the first edition of these awards will be held next Thursday, January 13, and will be broadcast live from the @ tiktok_español profile at 8:00 pm.

However, for an hour you can enjoy the parade of celebrities nominated for the red carpet.

To choose the winner of each of the 18 categories, you must enter the TikTok Awards portal and choose your favorite content creator.

Whoever receives the highest number of votes will be the one who takes the award home and voting will be open until the last minute of next January 11.

List of nominees for the TikTok Awards 2022

one

Entertainment fav

Luis Velody

Damian Cervantes

Javier Ibarreche

Sebi manzoni

two

Favorite artist on TikTok

Danna Paola

Sebastian Yatra

J Balvin

Karol G

Camilo

3

Sport fav

Mercedes roa

Luis Hernández ‘The Matador’

Juank Pérez

Tasting Vega

KIDA Warriors

4

Celebrity fav of the year

Yordi Pink

Poncho by Nigris

Erika Buenfil

Eugenio Derbez

Carmen villalobos

5

Favorite Music Trend of the Year

‘All of you’ – Rauw Alejandro

‘Telepathy’- Kali Uchis

‘Expensive Clothes’ – Camilo

‘In Da Ghetto’ – J Balvin ft. Skrillex

‘Nene Malo’ – Cumbia Mix

‘Faithful’ – Wisin, Jhay Cortez, The Legendaries

‘Pepas’ – Farruko

6

Fitness Fav

Leo Barstarzz

Andres V. Meyer

Sofia Larios

Agus Privi

Alex Dexterity

7

Fav of favs

Cain Guzman

Rod Contreras

Kunno

Ali Left

Domelipa

Darian rojas

Alejandro Nieto

8

Flavor favor

@decorandopasteles

@elblogdelgordo

@robegrill

@fredebrochito

@juanessanchezp

9

Fav of knowledge

Jeffrey navarro

Elsa gomez

Story for dummies

Mikephy

BioMakers Industries

10

Makeup Fav

Lore salgado

Alonso Arriaga placeholder image

Doris Jocelyn

Sarai Paniagua

Sandra Llosa

eleven

Gaming Fav

@otrafernandamas

@the fried chicken

@corvii_ff

@soythalas

@memounstro

12

Emerging fav artist

Yami safdie

Julian Sappietro

Bruses

Leiden leiden

Humbe

13

Athlete fav

Daphne Navarrol

Rommel pacheco

Fatima barone

Milton caraglio

Miguel Layún

14

Fashion fav

Melissa parra

Erik Guzōn

Priscila Escoto

Lailany Sota Valeria Aguilar

fifteen

Comedy fav

Daniela rodrice

Paco de miguel

Mario Aguilar placeholder image

Leonel Fransezze

Felipe Saruma

16

Online gamer

Joss beat

Angelo gamer

Milk shake

I am kari

Ely Bells

17

Hack Fav

Maritza cantarell

Danny Alzate

Barbie bac mariajo

Let’s put it to the test

18

Live Fav

Kemacral Kiarita

TerrorRan

Xime Rico

Sael maldonado