TikTok Awards 2022 and the list of nominees Run to vote!
Recently, the full list of nominees to the TikTok Awards 2022, an event that rewards the best content creators in Latin America and is also expected by many fans.
The truth is that it cannot be denied that TikTok managed to establish itself as the favorite application of millions of Mexicans during the quarantine, in addition to catapulting hundreds of content creators to the peak of success, who will soon be recognized with an accolade at the TikTok Awards 2022.
It should be noted that the first edition of these awards will be held next Thursday, January 13, and will be broadcast live from the @ tiktok_español profile at 8:00 pm.
However, for an hour you can enjoy the parade of celebrities nominated for the red carpet.
To choose the winner of each of the 18 categories, you must enter the TikTok Awards portal and choose your favorite content creator.
Whoever receives the highest number of votes will be the one who takes the award home and voting will be open until the last minute of next January 11.
List of nominees for the TikTok Awards 2022
one
Entertainment fav
Luis Velody
Damian Cervantes
Javier Ibarreche
Sebi manzoni
two
Favorite artist on TikTok
Danna Paola
Sebastian Yatra
J Balvin
Karol G
Camilo
3
Sport fav
Mercedes roa
Luis Hernández ‘The Matador’
Juank Pérez
Tasting Vega
KIDA Warriors
4
Celebrity fav of the year
Yordi Pink
Poncho by Nigris
Erika Buenfil
Eugenio Derbez
Carmen villalobos
5
Favorite Music Trend of the Year
‘All of you’ – Rauw Alejandro
‘Telepathy’- Kali Uchis
‘Expensive Clothes’ – Camilo
‘In Da Ghetto’ – J Balvin ft. Skrillex
‘Nene Malo’ – Cumbia Mix
‘Faithful’ – Wisin, Jhay Cortez, The Legendaries
‘Pepas’ – Farruko
6
Fitness Fav
Leo Barstarzz
Andres V. Meyer
Sofia Larios
Agus Privi
Alex Dexterity
7
Fav of favs
Cain Guzman
Rod Contreras
Kunno
Ali Left
Domelipa
Darian rojas
Alejandro Nieto
8
Flavor favor
@decorandopasteles
@elblogdelgordo
@robegrill
@fredebrochito
@juanessanchezp
9
Fav of knowledge
Jeffrey navarro
Elsa gomez
Story for dummies
Mikephy
BioMakers Industries
10
Makeup Fav
Lore salgado
Alonso Arriaga placeholder image
Doris Jocelyn
Sarai Paniagua
Sandra Llosa
eleven
Gaming Fav
@otrafernandamas
@the fried chicken
@corvii_ff
@soythalas
@memounstro
12
Emerging fav artist
Yami safdie
Julian Sappietro
Bruses
Leiden leiden
Humbe
13
Athlete fav
Daphne Navarrol
Rommel pacheco
Fatima barone
Milton caraglio
Miguel Layún
14
Fashion fav
Melissa parra
Erik Guzōn
Priscila Escoto
Lailany Sota Valeria Aguilar
fifteen
Comedy fav
Daniela rodrice
Paco de miguel
Mario Aguilar placeholder image
Leonel Fransezze
Felipe Saruma
16
Online gamer
Joss beat
Angelo gamer
Milk shake
I am kari
Ely Bells
17
Hack Fav
Maritza cantarell
Danny Alzate
Barbie bac mariajo
Let’s put it to the test
18
Live Fav
Kemacral Kiarita
TerrorRan
Xime Rico
Sael maldonado