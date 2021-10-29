WhatsApp: Function of the famous QR code and how to use it

It is likely that you still do not know how to make good use of the QR code in the famous WhatsApp messaging application, it is for that reason that we will tell you all about it so you do not miss out on this incredible function.

On this occasion you will learn what the WhatsApp QR code consists of, the uses and characteristics it has to be used in the platform.

The QR code or ‘Quick Response’ is an element that has been widely used in recent years in all kinds of places, since with this code you can add images, redirect you to websites or access platforms, as is the case of the WhatsApp Web QR code, with which you can log in from your computer.

It should be noted that since the implementation of WhatsApp Web, the QR code has become a tool for daily use, being quite common today.

A couple of yesterdays ago we showed you step by step how to use the WhatsApp QR code, and now we will explain what this element consists of.

The process of scanning the QR code is extremely simple, the first thing you should do is go to the official WhatsApp Web site, where it will appear on the main QR code page and then you must open the application on your mobile device.

Once you do this, you must select the menu options in the upper right where you must click on ‘linked devices’ or ‘WhatsApp Web’, which will open a scanner on the camera and you only have to point to the code of your computer so you can log in seamlessly.

On the other hand, one of the most frequent problems that the platform presents is that cell phones are sometimes unable to scan the QR code that WhatsApp provides.

However, this is something that may be due to poor Wi-Fi reception or that the code has expired, as it must be updated after a certain period of inactivity.

Thus, to solve this problem and open the WhatsApp application with the QR code, it is to open an incognito window to make sure that the failure comes from the PC and not from the cell phone.

However, if this is the case, it may be that you already have an active session or your phone does not have enough memory to perform this task.

In case you share your QR code or allow someone else to scan it, nothing will happen, since this code is not exclusive to an account, and when someone else scans it, the conversations that will open will be theirs, so your data will remain safe.

It is important to emphasize that you should not open the WhatsApp QR code if it does not come from the official site, since you may be exposing yourself to a hack or it may also be that the QR code does not appear in your WhatsApp window, something that could definitely be a major problem.