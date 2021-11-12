11/12/2021 at 08:00 CET

Mc Livinho (the stage name of Oliver Decesary Santo) is a 26-year-old funk singer-songwriter with a consolidated career in Brazil. Topics such as’ Cheia de Marra ‘has more than 442 million views on YouTube,’ Fazer Miss’ reaches 286 million (plus 136 million views on Spotify) or ” Hoje vou para na Gaiola ‘is already worth 277 million ( and 121 million on Spotify).

They are mammoth numbers that expose their unquestionable success among the younger audience. The singer with a melodic voice who has a hallmark in his thin mustache used his fame in the world of music to realize one of his childhood dreams: to be a professional footballer & mldr; and he fulfilled it this year in a Sao Caetano, in low hours.

There he has played for four months before being eliminated in the Paulista Cup, a regional tournament played by subsidiaries and clubs that are not in national competitions.

El Azulao lived its golden age in the early 2000s when he was twice runner-up in the Brasileirao (2001 and 2002), runner-up in the Copa Libertadores (2002) and won the Paulista Championship (2004).

His new board, in a marketing action to attract sponsors, had no qualms about signing MC Livinho, who opened a hiatus in his artistic career to dedicate himself body and soul to the routine of training sessions and matches. His experience, as was to be expected, was a resounding failure: he acted in eight games, in which he accumulated 287 minutes and did not score a goal (some comic failed) or gave any assistance.

MC Dadá Boladao, the funk singer training at the Railroad

| Instagram

The MC Livinho is not an isolated experiment. Another funk singer MC Dadá Boladao, well known in the Brazilian Northeast with millions of views of his hits on the internet, followed in his footsteps and signed in July for the Ferroviario, of the A2 (second division) of the Pernambucano & mldr; his team did not even reach the promotion phases.

THE FAILURE OF A YOUTUBER

Other clubs in financial difficulties have tried to associate their image with celebrities. Youtuber Juninho Manella, who has more than 10 million followers on his two channels, learned to play at Sao Bento, in Sorocaba. He did the preseason for the Paulista Championship, where there are clubs in the tradition of Corinthians, Palmeiras, Sao Paulo or Santos, taking advantage of the fact that his father, Edson Vieira he was then the technician. As the chips were limited, it ended up discarded.

In September, he returned to the charge in the Paulista Cup, but did not convince the new coach. It did not measure up. Furthermore, the content production for his YouTube channel was not monetized and the sponsors expected by the club never arrived.

ONE STEP FROM PLAYING AGAINST THE BASQUE AND FLAMENGO

The former Grupo Globo journalist, Lucas Stabko, known by the nickname Cartolouco, and currently youtuber signed for Resende to play the 2021 Carioca Championship. In his case, it was very clear that he did not have the quality or the physical preparation to be part of a professional team, which caused controversy in the journalistic world.

Cartolouco came to sit on the bench in a match against Vasco da Gama and, due to pressure, fell at the last minute of the call for the match against Flamengo. Once again, the famous guest edited content for social networks enhancing the club’s exposure, without its directors caring about transmitting the image that anything goes, even belittling the profession of their own footballers, just because of the possibility of non-income. insured & mldr; that never appeared.