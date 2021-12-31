Because there is nothing like making your friends and family smile at the end of the year, with the coronavirus still dancing and half a family isolated for positives. With these funny memes and images that we have selected for you, you will be the king of the WhatsApp group.

This 2021 we will surely remember as a not so bad year, but only because before there was a 2020 that overcame any nightmare opposition. Despite this, the massive vaccination, the economic recovery and the normal summer months have given us a break.

The global health crisis has forced us to change a good part of our routines but we have had to get used to living with social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Fortunately, in this 2021 science has shone with force and it has managed to make life look like what it was, despite the fact that in the last month everything has been ruined again because of the Omicron variant.

For that reason, there is nothing like making laugh and joke with yours, to forget any evil regardless of the situation.

And since in this magazine we like to distribute good material to be the life of the party, get ready for a good download of memes and funny images for you to send to friends and family on WhatsApp. Let’s go there!

Funny images and memes to congratulate the New Year 2021 and the New Year 2022

Because this Christmas we are all a little Pikachu, we eat a little and suddenly we get chubby.

And calm, on January 1 we started the diet.

This is perfect for those who have tested positive for antigens and have stayed home alone.

Courage, mate, you are not alone … or well yes, you are.

Sorry, no one cares that you eat all 12 grapes on time.

It is a tradition that only your grandfather and aunt follow, just those who do not have WhatsApp.

There is nothing like choosing the outfit for this New Year’s Eve.

Be careful not to repeat Christmas Eve, the neighbors will not think that you do not have a washing machine at home.

For those of you who do give importance to grapes, be careful by God that you can stay on the road if you do not remove the seeds.

You can also change the grapes for other fruits.

Ay, the weight is going to be that tool that we dare not use until February, surely.

For our mental health.

That’s how we are all, don’t worry. Let’s see if by 2022 we are cured of nonsense.

Although experience tells me no, it is already a 30-year record.

I uncork a bottle, I drink a bottle. I uncork a bottle, I drink a bottle … like this until we run out of bottles or without knowledge.

Unless we drive, if so, you already know that at the wheel not a drop of alcohol.

On January 1, the joke with the pesos is a classic, and it is not because of the laughter, it is true.

What if Christmas food, New Year’s Eve and Christmas Eve dinners … come together and voila, everyone is fat. So the diet in January, now it’s time to enjoy.

The coronavirus is leaving us very touched, so much so that our grandchildren are going to swell up to listen to grandfather’s battles.

And be careful not to take a negative PCR to your mother who does not enter the house this New Year’s Eve.

And we close the list of memes with the classic, the only one, the incomparable … Julio Iglesias. Because this year the brother-in-law is going to get off the table with conspiracy and politics.

Happy New Year’s Eve and Happy New Year, dear readers and readers!