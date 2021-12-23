Make your friends and family smile by sending these funny memes and images that we have selected for you, because if there is something better than congratulating Christmas, it is doing it with a funny meme.

This 2021 is the second hardest and most atypical year that we have had to live in our days, or at least that is what those of us who luckily did not have to suffer any war think.

The global health crisis has forced us to change a good part of our routines, no matter how much vaccines have helped, and we have had to get used to living with social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Fortunately, in this 2021 science has shone with force and has managed to make life look like what it was, despite the fact that in the last month everything has gone to waste due to the Omicron variant.

But if there is something that society does not lose, it is the desire to laugh and joke, regardless of the situation.

And that’s why today we bring you some good memes and funny images for you to send to friends and family on WhatsApp. Let’s go there!

Now that the central government has decided to rescue the mandatory outdoor mask, there is no better way to celebrate it with a very famous meme.

Wearing glasses and wearing a mask is really cumbersome because they never stop fogging up. And if you take them off because you’re fed up, you see everything even worse than with foggy glasses. It is a vicious circle that has a lot of thanks from outside.

This classic is universal in all cultures. Your parents make food for 30 people and there are only five of you at Christmas Eve dinner, so you and your brothers congratulate you that you are going to have tapers for the rest of the week.

Eating salad, mantecados, nougat and bouillon with balls is fine. But the same on the 4th day and the thing begins to tire. But do not give up, that at least when you send the meme through the family group, yours will be able to laugh at the reality that comes to them.

Christmas is also Santa Claus and many gifts. And like many in the family they hate the fat man who sneaks through the chimneys and wears red, nothing like making the list with the smallest print on the smallest paper.

Of course, remember that the list is for you, so we advise you not to be stupid and write it in good handwriting, on a DIN A3 paper and if necessary even by email. Who knows if this year the PS5 will finally drop you.

That the lottery joke is never missing, because in the absence of one we have two. La del Gordo y la Niño, both with 2 and 4 million euros in first prize and a lot of money more distributed between 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th prizes.

The point is that the lottery does not play. Or at least it is not our turn, hence the joke is cyclical. Because the important thing, you know, is that there is health (Although this year the lottery is not to catch the coronavirus).

And there is not one without two, And if Boromir complaining was good, with the Children of San Ildefonso laughing at us, I won’t even tell you.

For your family members who are more fans of the lottery, this classic will surely make you laugh the next day in the El Niño lottery when, again, they do not even get the refund.

And if there is a Friends fan in your family, this poster is very beautiful and very funny, perfect for lovers of the quintessential American humor series.

In case anyone in your family does not speak English well, pass it on translated: Christmas 2021, the Christmas in which we were all vaccinated. The truth is that it is great and shows a reality that has saved millions of lives.

Oh, the dogs, that animal that is our best friend and that, unwittingly, does more tricks than we would like to accept.

This meme is a classic that shows with a lot of humor what our little friends mess up when we are not looking.

And how could it be otherwise, if there is a meme with a dog, there is a meme with a cat. These little felines are more than clawing at the tree because they are attracted to the balls, lights, and the branches themselves.

Do not take it into account, is that they are thugs and love to jump for everything that moves or shines. We have to love them that way.

It was a classic from last year but with the fifth wave of the coronavirus I think it is best to recover it because we are on our way to suffer the same fate.

Masks and toilet paper were the most precious goods of 2020 and this 2021 we ended up in the same way. We do not learn. But life is to be taken with humor.

And finally, nothing like a Christmas joke starring the Bethlehem. The angel at the door of the manger taking the temperature of the three Wise Men.

Because that’s how our parents are going to greet us when we come home for Christmas, with the thermometer and an antigen test at the door. Everything is to spend a safe Christmas.