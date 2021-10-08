Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The best evening of the year. There is no need for another presentation that can better define what we will experience this Saturday.

When a few months ago we all expected the full heavyweight unification between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua by the end of the summer, it was a cold water to learn that Fury was contractually bound to give Deontay Wilder a rematch after their second meeting. Half a year later, that accumulation of the four belts in an undisputed and undisputed champion seems very far away, but the spectator has won a great fight (Joshua-Usyk) and the evening that awaits us tomorrow Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (USA). It is a co-promotion between Top Rank, the company that manages Fury in the United States, and PBC, Wilder’s agency, demonstrating once again that, when you want to collaborate, you can; and it is due, because the quality of the shows increases exponentially.

We say evening because, leaving aside a main fight full of curiosity because of how the animosity has risen among the protagonists since February 2020, it has a whole final phase of passionate PPV, with four very notable heavyweight crashes, but even in the undercard we We found lawsuits that would make more than one semi-fund stake of theoretical top galas blush in recent months.

Tyson fury (30-0-1, 21 KO) exposes his WBC world championship eighteen months after that annihilation of Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KO), after a first fight in which the Briton recovered from two falls, the second in a miraculous way. In that second fight, Fury changed tactics and went on the attack, showing the defensive deficiencies of the American and being far superior. The row of excuses for tomorrow’s aspirant, among which we highlight the suit, the adulteration of the water by his own corner and irregularities in Fury’s gloves, only intensified the dialectical war between the two, something even more accentuated after the postponement three months ago after this event after the Gypsy King alleged a positive in covid that Wilder did not believe.

In the middle, scenes as grotesque as Fury putting two voices in the press conference to present the function, after Wilder refused to answer the questions of Crystina Poncher (host of the act), and others as serious as the serious health problem of the newborn daughter of the eccentric European. Regarding the fight, and in the absence of knowing if Malik Scott will bring something new to the Bronze Bomber, we think that it will depend largely on the approach that Tyson Fury gives him, because if he is focused and his preparation has been adequate he is a more intelligent boxer, with better moves and much more unpredictable than Deontay Wilder. But this is boxing, it is the heavyweights and Wilder, to César what belongs to César, is one of the biggest one-handed punchers in the history of this sport.

Three will be the fights that accompany the main one in the part that will be televised almost worldwide. Another immediate rematch, in this case of Europeans, will bring us strong emotions, as the Finn is measured again Robert Helenius (30-3, 19 KO) and the Polish Adam kownacki (20-1, 15 KO). The Nordic seemed, with a downward trajectory in the last five years, a touchstone for Babyface before proposing him for greater feats, but the Pole, who controlled the fight, was surprised and hunted by Helenius in what was a tremendous surprise, few days before the pandemic surprised us in another way. That is why this duel is morbid to see if Kownacki will have adjusted enough to not let himself be countered, will have taken note to avoid excesses of relaxation and will not disconnect for a second from what is in front of him. Twelve rounds await them.

In addition, at ten rounds we will see an undefeated duel where the winner will knock on the door of the first positions in the world lists, the prestige and the money of the great nights of world boxing. Nigerian . Ajagba (15-0, 12 KO) will see the Cuban in the other corner Frank Sanchez (18-0, 13 KO). Both residents of the United States, a similar record, similar age and different measurements, since the African has an unusual size, in addition to being a little taller than the Caribbean. We will contemplate pure dynamite between sixteen strings, a fight that can benefit the Cuban if it is prolonged because it has greater technical resources in the medium term than Ajagba, but with the knockout flying over the mat from the first ring of the bell.

Finally, the best heavyweight project in the world, Jared anderson (9-0, 9 KO) will open the part that is displayed by the small screen. His rival will be the Russian Vladimir Tereshkin (22-0-1, 12 KOs), who submits a resume to at least not assume that it will be an easy job for the towering Big Baby. Very big, left-handed and a resident of the United States, Tereshkin has the disadvantage of practically two years without boxing professionally, which is in contrast to Anderson’s large number of appearances at Bob Arum’s evenings after global lockdown. Eight rounds is the agreed distance to see if Anderson hears the reading of some cards for the first time.

The rest of the poster will delight us with clashes, all of them ten episodes, such as Robeisy Ramirez (7-1, 4 KO) against Orlando gonzalez (17-0, 10 KOs), where both featherweight lefties will look to defeat their toughest rival in the professional arena. Ramírez, Olympic gold, has the exact size in Capu to see if he could reissue his excellent amateur credentials in rented boxing.

Also, the limit of the supermedium is where they are measured Edgar berlanga (17-0, 16 KO) and Marcelo Coceres (30-2-1, 16 KO). The Terrible Argentine will want to spoil the party of a Berlanga who saw his winning streak be frustrated before the limit in his previous performance, in what looks like a splendid battle.

And it will be no less great to see, although with a little less competitive rivals like this cast of great named athletes, the American super welterweight. Julian Williams (27-2-1, 16 KO) and the Cuban super lightweight Rancés Barthelemy (28-1-1, 14 KOs), both world champions in not too distant phases of their respective careers.

