10/10/2021 at 7:24 AM CEST

.

English boxer Tyson Fury made good the forecasts and defeated American Deontay Wilder this Saturday by technical knockout in the eleventh round in revenge combat with the title of Heavyweight of the World Boxing Council (WBC) at stake, which retained the European fighter.

The fight played at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas was scheduled for 12 rounds and directed by referee Russell Mora, who was the one who stopped the fight in the penultimate round when Wilder went to the canvas for the third time after he had already done so in the third and tenth rounds.

Fury, who was facing Wilder for the third time, the “trilogy” also stayed by getting the second victory after having fought no match in the first (2018) and won the second (2020) by abandonment in the seventh round.

When the fight was stopped by Mora, Fury was up on the cards of the three judges.

The win left the 33-year-old Fury 30-0-1 with 21 knockouts. and a guaranteed bag of 10 million dollars (8, 6 million euros), which with television rights could reach up to 15 million (12.9 million euros).

While Wilder, 35, 42-1-1, 41 knockouts, is guaranteed eight and could increase to 12 million dollars (10.3 million euros).

Now the next challenge for the undefeated Fury will be the face his compatriot Anthony Joshua.