The heavyweight champion, Englishman Tyson Fury, attacked this Wednesday in a press conference against the American Deontay Wilder, who accused him, without grounds thus far, of tampering with his gloves in their February 2020 rematch, which he won by TKO in the seventh round.

The trilogy’s pre-fight activities have gotten so out of hand that Bob Arum, president of the promoting company, Top Rank, decided to cancel the traditional pre-fight match. Saturday, at the T-Mobile Arena, for the World Boxing Council (WBC) version heavyweight championship, which Fury owns.

“He says he wants to do bad things to me and that he has all this anger inside him, malice and aggression,” Fury commented, who added that unlike, for his part, “I don’t want to hurt Deontay Wilder. I just want to beat him in a fight.”

Added that “Those who hold embers with aggression are the ones who get burned. He knows that he lost twice and that he will lose the third.”

The champion asked at the dam conference that “If the gloves contained a foreign object, as Wilder states, why he still employs the man who inspected those gloves before the fight I beat him in. “

Jay Deas is no longer Wilder’s head coach, but he’s on the team And he’ll work the corner on fight night.

Deas was replaced by Malik Scott, whom Wilder knocked out in a 2014 round. Former assistant coach Mark Breland was fired by Wilder for throwing in the towel in the seventh round.

The English fighter said that “Mark Breland saved your life that night. You should give him a raise. If I won because I cheated, what’s the point of changing his team?”

But Wilder, who is 42-1 with 41 knockouts, went on to claim, without proof, that Fury tampered with his gloves. The Nevada State Athletic Commission inspected the gloves and found nothing abnormal.

The allegations were originally made by Wilder in October 2020 amid a contract dispute regarding the third fight. The deal for the second fight contained a rematch clause, which Wilder quickly exercised, but after many failed attempts to find a date due to the pandemic, Fury said he was thinking better of facing compatriot Anthony Joshua.

Fury, 30-0-1 with 21 knockouts, had a deal to face Joshua for the undisputed heavyweight championship on August 14 in Saudi Arabia, but in May an independent referee ruled that Fury owed Wilder a third fight.

In his remarks, Wilder, 35, said that “I will go to the grave with my beliefs. I don’t have to handle my gloves, I don’t have to do those things. Instead, you have no power, nor are you a knockout artist. I came out on my feet, but I had a disloyal coach. “

Immediately Fury, 33, responded by saying “That was a knockout,” who managed to knock Wilder down twice in the last fight. “I’m not afraid of you because you’re a little liar, an insecure guy. You’re already getting knocked out.”

In the swing of accusations, Fury added that “Everything you say is true, what I put in the gloves was my fists”, adding that Deas was involved since he inspected the gloves. “I don’t have to deny it, it’s all true, I used my knuckles.”

Added that “Wilder is mentally weak and I’m going to knock him out. I erased him in the rematch and I see the same thing in the third fight.”

While Wilder has made a series of excuses for the loss, arguing that his uniform to go into the ring weighed more than 40 pounds and that either weakened his legs, or that Breland conspired against him.

When they had their first match in December 2018, Fury settled for a draw, though he appeared to win every episode, plus the ones Wilder lost, in rounds 9 and 12.

The fight on Saturday in addition to the appeal they have made with their attacks in press conferences, is the fact that The fighter who wins will be close to landing an undisputed heavyweight title match.